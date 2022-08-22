English
    This is not a leaf. Video of Orange Oakleaf butterfly has over 1 million views. Here's why

    Researchers have recently found that a gene called cortex is responsible for their camouflage, shedding more light on how the masters of disguise evolved.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Kallima inachus, also known as the Orange Oakleaf, is a butterfly found in Tropical Asia (from India to Japan). (Image credit: @PictureThisAI/Twitter)

    Kallima inachus, also known as the Orange Oakleaf, is a butterfly found in Tropical Asia (from India to Japan). (Image credit: @PictureThisAI/Twitter)


    The first few seconds are no indication to why the video of a dry leaf lying on the ground in the shade could rake up more than a million views. It's only after a hand hesitantly pulls it into the sun after the 10th second, do viewers realise that it was no dry leaf, it was a butterfly.

    Kallima inachus, also known as the Orange Oakleaf, is a butterfly found in Tropical Asia (from India to Japan) and is famous for its ability to camouflage and easily pretend to be... a dry leaf.

    Twitter user Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) who shared the video wrote that with wings closed, the Orange Oakleaf closely resembles a dry leaf with dark veins and is a spectacular and commonly cited example of camouflage.

    Researchers have recently found that a gene called cortex is responsible for their camouflage, shedding more light on how the masters of disguise evolved.

    Butterfly wings have relatively simple structures, but this simple structure is responsible for some very complex functions: locomotion, thermoregulation, mate preference, and predator avoidance,” said Professor Wei Zhang, a butterfly researcher at Peking University, China, and senior author on a paper describing the research.

    “Because these wings are structurally simple but functionally complex, I think butterfly wings are the ideal system to address multiple evolutionary questions."

