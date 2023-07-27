This Brazilian woman fell in love with a man who stole her phone. Their 'love story' is viral

The unidentified thief also said that he had a change of heart after looking at the pictures of the woman on her phone.(Image: @BenderEyes/Twitter)

In today’s dose of bizarre news from all over the world, a woman fell in love with a man who stole her phone. The couple from Brazil talked about their love storyin a video that has gone viral online.

The woman named Emanuela talked about her “first date” with the man and said, “I was walking down the street where he lives and unfortunately, I was mugged.” As per the New York Post, the unidentified thief also said that he had a change of heart after looking at the pictures of the woman on her phone.

"I was going through a difficult situation because I didn't have a woman, you know. When I saw her photo on the phone, I said to myself 'What a beautiful brunette, you don't see a brunette like that every day,' and I regretted stealing it,'" the man said.

The couple’s love story triggered an array of reactions from social media users.

“Love is love,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Very good love story.”

“Love genes are stronger than banditry genes,” a third user quipped.

According to the Post, the couple have been dating for two years now. But, it is not clear whether Emanuela’s parents are happy about her relationship with a former robber.