'This Barbie has a Nobel Prize': Malala Yousafzai shares pic with husband Asser Malik from movie night

“Barbie” has shattered records and has become one of the biggest films of both Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. The movie made a huge buzz much before its release and lived up to it as well.

The film based on the iconic doll by Mattel has inspired fashion and culture. Cinema-goers were seen dressed in pink to echo the theme of the movie. The clash with Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” made things all the more interesting and soon the monicker “Barbenheimer” started trending on social media.

Now, the latest one to hop on the trends bandwagon is Malala Yousafzai. The Nobel Prize winner took to Twitter to share a picture from her movie night with husband Asser Malik. The couple were posing inside the trademark packaging of the Barbie doll.

While Yousafzai was wearing a pink salwar kurta, Malik was seen in a black blazer. “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” read the caption of the post.



This Barbie has a Nobel Prize He’s just Ken pic.twitter.com/Ljbqdfpgfd

— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) July 30, 2023

The post went viral with several heartwarming reactions from social media users.

“You two are adorable! @Malala and @MalikAsser,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Best one I’ve seen yet!”

“And look how happy he is! This is the way,” a third user remarked. “They should make a Malala Barbie,” a fourth user suggested.

Meanwhile, Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Michael Cera, among others.