These bosses are paying their employees to resign

In times of the “Great Resignation”, employers are trying hard to retain their staff, but some are, in fact, paying them to quit.

The founders of Lattice, a management software company based in San Francisco, have started a fund that offers $100,000 to employees who quit to start their own businesses within a year, Inc. magazine reported.

The source of the investments is a fund called “Invest In Your People”, that bosses Jack Altman and Eric Koslow started in 2020.

There are obviously certain conditions in place. The company keeps a 2 percent equity in the businesses in which it invests.

Two Lattice employees have already benefitted from the fund. One founded a marketing start-up, the other a data firm, Inc. magazine reported.

This initiative is attracting many people to Lattice.

"We've had a lot of people join us because they heard about this program," Koslow told the magazine. "They're like, 'I want to work for a business that treats employees this way.'"

Koslow and Altman understand that people cannot stick to one job forever.

"I always tell all the new hires on literally day two of their onboarding, 'There will come a day that you will want an opportunity that Lattice can no longer provide, and that is OK,'" Koslow was quoted as saying by Inc.

Other companies are also taking similar initiatives to empower their employees.

Trainual, an Arizona-based software company, offers its employees $5,000 to quit after two weeks if they begin having doubts about their role, Business Insider reported.

The company's CEO Chris Ronzio said it is often impossible to get everything right in fast hiring processes.

He added: "The offer to quit allows the dust to settle from a speedy process and let the new team member throw a red flag if they're feeling anything but excited."