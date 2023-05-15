The Chinese schoolboy who 'owns' a tech company, has paid employees

The video of the Chinese boy was first shared by his teacher. (Representational image)

The video of a 13-year-old boy in China telling his teacher that he runs a tech company with a small group of paid employees is viral in the country, South China Morning Post reported.

The teacher shared the video of her assigning homework to her students, asking them to write about any of their classmates whom they see as successful. She was surprised when several students picked a classmate who they said runs his own company, the newspaper reported, quoting Red Star News.

On asking the students to share the name of the classmate, they pointed at a bespectacled teenager who was seen sitting amid them.

When the teacher asked the boy, identified as Chen, about the type of company he runs, he replied, “Internet technology".

Chen said he has six employees and that he pays all of them.

“How outstanding you are!” the teacher told him.

The video, which has 26 million views on Weibo and 10 million views on Douyin, has also left people wondering how a minor can own a business as according to rules in China, a person must be 18 or above to own a business.

“He is definitely not the legal head of a company, and it’s impossible for him to be that. We are still trying to get more details,” South China Morning Post quoted a school spokesperson as saying. The school is further probing the boy’s claims following the video becoming viral.