‘National time pass snack’: Nagaland Minister on PM Modi, Japanese counterpart’s golgappa outing

Temjen Imna Along is known for his humorous tweets and witty one-liners. (Image: @AlongImna/Twitter)

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi eating “golgappas” with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi saying that even the PM of Japan couldn’t resist the iconic Indian snack.

Along, known for his wit and humour that have made him into a Twitter celebrity, started his tweet in Hindi in his trademark style: “How can I not comment when its related to food?”

He added what everyone eating panipuri or phuchka or golgappa requests a shopkeeper. “Bhaiyya, one sukha (golgappa without water) please,” he wrote.

He added praise for PM Modi as well, who he has on multiple times referred to as “Guruji”.

“Guruji’s style is different,” he wrote in Hindi sharing the clip.

In the comment section, Along, while replying to a follower, said that if he was there with the top leaders, they will only get one "sukha" each.

He also added that he can eat 70-plus golgappas.

"I can eat at least 70 + 3 sukha . Golgappa should be declared The National time pass snack," he wrote in the comments.

Along is the minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs minister in Nagaland and the BJP's state president.

PM Modi also shared photos of the two eating the flavourful on his Twitter handle: "My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas,".



My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas. pic.twitter.com/rXtQQdD7Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2023

Kishida arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning on his second visit to India as the Prime Minister and met PM Modi at Hyderabad House, later in the day.

Watch: PM Modi, Japan’s Kishida enjoy ‘tasty Golgappas’ in Delhi

The Japanese PM had said on Sunday that the objective of his visit to India was to further deepen the "special strategic and global partnership" between the two countries. Additionally, the agenda behind his visit to India was to speed up bilateral ties between the two nations in different areas and explore convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 to address various global problems.