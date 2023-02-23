English
    Teen Airdrops hoax bomb threat to passengers on US flight, arrested

    The unidentified student confessed to the crime and his phone that had evidence of his involvement was seized by authorities.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST
    The American Airlines flight reached Chicago five hours later than scheduled. (Representative Image)

    A teenager in the US has been arrested after he sent a bomb threat to passengers through Apple Airdrop on an American Airlines flight.

    The plane was in taxi in El Paso, Texas, when several passengers received an Airdrop message that said: “I have a bomb. Would like to share a photo.”

    The plane had to return to the gate where the FBI West Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force and bomb squad conducted a search of the aircraft and finally concluding that it was a hoax. The plane finally reached its destination in Chicago more than five hours as scheduled.

    The unidentified student, who was returning from a humanitarian trip in Texas, confessed to the crime and his phone that had evidence of his involvement was seized by authorities. He is a native of Pennsylvania.

    The student has been detained by the El Paso Juvenile Probation Department and faces one count of creating a false report or alarm.

    Airdrop allows iPhone users to transfer files to other Mac users within 30 feet of each other wirelessly without an internet connection – similar to Bluetooth in Android phones.

    Several times in the past unruly passengers have made hoax bomb threat calls. In India, it’s a common phenomenon with many disgruntled passengers, unhappy with delay or diversions, have made such claims on social media and calls to create panic.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #airdrop #American Airlines #Apple Airdrop #bomb hoax #US
    first published: Feb 23, 2023 05:38 pm