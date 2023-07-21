Tata Coffee used pic of our product, removed logo: Bengaluru food company

Image tweeted by GD Prasad, founder of VS Mani & Co.

The founder of a Bengaluru-based company says Tata Coffee lifted a picture from their website to use in its own ad after removing their logo. GD Prasad, founder of VS Mani & Co. – a company selling packaged South Indian foods and beverages – said that he was taken aback when he came across an ad for Tata Sonnets Coffee on Instagram.

Prasad said he recognised his own company’s product, a brass tumbler, featured in Tata Coffee’s ad. The Tata Group removed VS Mani’s logo from the brass tumbler before using it in the ad, but Prasad said he recognised his own signature product immediately.

To prove his point, he shared a side-by-side comparison of Tata Coffee’s ad with the brass tumbler as featured on VS Mani’s website, pointing out the similarities between the two.

“Today, I came across an ad for Tata Sonnets Coffee on Instagram featuring a familiar friend — the VS Mani & Co. brass dawara tumbler. The logo went incognito, but we know our signature product when we see it!” wrote GD Prasad.

The founder of VS Mani & Co added that it was flattering to see “one of India's largest coffee players take inspiration” from them. “Lately, we've encountered a few copycats, but having Tata Consumer Products join the mix takes it to a whole new level!” he wrote.

Prasad ended his Twitter thread by clarifying that he took the transgression sportingly and had a good laugh about it. “From our perspective, it's all in good spirits! Here's to celebrating our filter coffee adventures!” he wrote.

The product in question is VS Mani’s Brass Dawara Tumbler, which retails for Rs 400 on its website.

Tata Coffee is yet to react to VS Mani & Co's claims.