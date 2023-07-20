Supriya Sule on missing daughter's graduation at London School of Economics: 'Feeling terrible'

Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule after graduating from the London School of Economics. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@supriya_sule).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule was one of many opposition leaders who attended the meet in Bengaluru earlier this week. Her presence at the meeting, however, meant that she was forced to miss the graduation ceremony of her daughter- Revati-from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Writing on Twitter, Sule revealed that her daughter had graduated in Masters of Public Administration from the prestigious school on Wednesday and she "felt terrible" for having missed her graduation.



We are such proud parents! Our daughter Revati just graduated - Masters (MPA) from London School of Economics today Feeling terrible for missing her graduation, but that's life. pic.twitter.com/oeVpMzO5Rd — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 19, 2023

The tweet received several responses, many of whom congratulated Sule's daughter for graduating from LSE.

"Congratulations," industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted.

"Oh, how lovely. Many congratulations to you, Supriya, and loads of love to your lovely daughter. God bless her," actor-politician KhusbuSundar wrote.

"Whoa…. Many many congratulations guys, especially our star Revati," another user wrote.

In addition to the NCP, some of the other opposition parties that were part of the meet included Indian National Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

It was reported earlier that NCP chief and Sule's father Sharad Pawar will not be a part of the meet, but party spokesperson confirmed that he would attend the meet on Tuesday.

The opposition alliance, which has been named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is likely to hold their third meeting in Mumbai.