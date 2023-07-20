English
    Supriya Sule on missing daughter's graduation at London School of Economics: 'Feeling terrible'

    Supriya Sule could not attend her daughter Revati's graduation since she was one of many opposition leaders who met in Bengaluru earlier this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
    Revati Sule

    Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule after graduating from the London School of Economics. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@supriya_sule).

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule was one of many opposition leaders who attended the meet in Bengaluru earlier this week. Her presence at the meeting, however, meant that she was forced to miss the graduation ceremony of her daughter- Revati-from the London School of Economics (LSE).


    Writing on Twitter, Sule revealed that her daughter had graduated in Masters of Public Administration from the prestigious school on Wednesday and she "felt terrible" for having missed her graduation.


    The tweet received several responses, many of whom congratulated Sule's daughter for graduating from LSE.

    "Congratulations," industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted.

    "Oh, how lovely. Many congratulations to you, Supriya, and loads of love to your lovely daughter. God bless her," actor-politician KhusbuSundar wrote.

    "Whoa…. Many many congratulations guys, especially our star Revati," another user wrote.

    In addition to the NCP, some of the other opposition parties that were part of the meet included Indian National Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

    It was reported earlier that NCP chief and Sule's father Sharad Pawar will not be a part of the meet, but party spokesperson confirmed that he would attend the meet on Tuesday.

    The opposition alliance, which has been named Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is likely to hold their third meeting in Mumbai.

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 12:44 pm

