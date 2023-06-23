English
    Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella attend PM Modi's State Dinner. See full list of guests

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    Satya Nadella

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives for the India-US State Dinner

    Indian-origin tech bosses Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella reached White House to attend the State Dinner hosted in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra were also present.

    More than 400 high-profile names from the tech world, film and fashion industry as well as billionaire industrialists were among those invited to the State Dinner on Thursday. The dinner, hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, took place at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath are just some big names who attended the State Dinner.


    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were filmed arriving for the State Dinner. Nita Ambani wore a cream-coloured saree for the occasion.


    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrived for PM Modi’s State Dinner along with his wife, Anupama Nadella.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also accompanied by his wife.


    Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen was another Indian-origin executive at the gala.




    Anand Mahindra and Nikhil Kamath were also filmed arriving for the dinner.



    Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also represented the Indian government at the State Dinner.

    “You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that,” PM Modi said while thanking US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

    Here is the full list of invitees to PM Modi’s State Dinner:

    Ms. Huma Abedin & Ms. Heba Abedin

    Ms. Reem Acra & Dr. Nicolas Tabbal

    The Honorable Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady & Mr. Charles Biro

    Ms. Revathi Advaithi & Mr. Jeevan Mulgund

    Mr. Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Cat Davis Ahmed

    The Honorable Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management & Mr. Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

    Mr. Sam Altman & Mr. Oliver Mulherin

    Mr. Mukesh Ambani & Ms. Nita Ambani

    The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Mrs. Charlene Austin

    Mr. Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary and Official Spokesperson of the Republic of India

    Ms. Bela Bajaria & Ms. Rekha Bajaria

    Dr. Bharat Barai & Mrs. Panna Barai

    The Honorable John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Holly Holzer Bass

    Mr. Josh Bekenstein & Ms. Anita Bekenstein

    Mr. Joshua Bell

    The Honorable Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mrs. Seema Shrivastava-Patel

    The Honorable Ami Bera, U.S. Representative & Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera

    The Honorable Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady

    Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden

    Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Seema Sadanandan

    Mr. James Biden & Mrs. Sara Biden

    Ms. Naomi Biden Neal & Mr. Peter Neal

    The Honorable Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary

    Mr. Linden Prause Blue & Dr. Chollada Blue

    The Honorable Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council & The Honorable Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council

    The Honorable William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency & The Honorable Lisa Carty, U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

    Dr. Ángel Cabrera & Dr. Beth Cabrera

    Mr. David Calhoun & Mrs. Barbara Calhoun

    Mr. Anthony Capuano

    Mr. Manesh Chandwani & Mrs. Alpana Patel

    Mr. Jagtar Chaudhry

    Mr. Kenneth Chenault & Mrs. Kathryn Chenault

    The Honorable Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council & Dr. Aliza Hapgood Waters

    Ms. Maria Grazia Chiuri & Ms. Karishma Swali

    The Honorable Rohit Chopra, Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau & Ms. Karen Brudvig

    Mr. Michael Cohen & Dr. Daralyn Samuels

    Mr. Tim Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson

    Mr. Jim Crown & Mrs. Paula Crown

    Mr. Larry Culp & Ms. Wendy Culp

    Ms. Stephanie Cutter & Ms. Kellie Meiman Hock

    Mr. Ashraf Mansur Dahod & Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod

    Mr. Ronak Desai & Dr. Bansari Shah

    Mr. Darshan Dhaliwal & Mrs. Debra Dhaliwal

    Mr. Gary Dickerson & Mrs. Connie Dickerson

    The Honorable Jen O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Patrick Dillon

    The Honorable Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President & Mrs. Patricia Donilon

    Mr. Mark Douglas & Mrs. Madeleine Douglas

    His Excellency Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India

    The Honorable Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Andrea Gabor

    The Honorable Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

    Mr. Leonard Forsman & Ms. Jana Rice

    Ms. Jane Fraser & Mr. Alberto Piedra

    Mrs. Adena Friedman & Mr. Mike Friedman

    Mr. Thomas L. Friedman & Mrs. Ann B. Friedman

    The Honorable Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations & Ms. Nancy Goodman

    The Honorable Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India & Mr. Sean Burton

    The Honorable Merrick Garland, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Ms. Lynn Rosenman Garland

    The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States

    The Honorable Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator & Mr. Jonathan Gillibrand

    Mr. Anand Giridharadas

    The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Mrs. Rachel Gordon

    Mr. Sanjay Govil & Ms. Vidya Govil

    The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Ms. Karen Elizabeth Skelton

    Mr. Palash Gupta & Mrs. Khushi Gupta

    The Honorable Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Mr. Rajiv Gupta

    The Honorable Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Arvind Gupta

    The Honorable Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy & Dr. Seema Gupta

    The Honorable Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration & Dr. Javier Guzman

    The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi

    The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff

    Mr. Roger Hochschild & Mrs. Stephanie Hochschild

    Ms. Kate Hoit & Ms. Julia Tivald

    Mr. David Ignatius & Dr. Eve Ignatius

    Mr. Frank Islam & Ms. Debbie Driesman

    Dr. Irwin Jacobs & The Honorable Sara Jacobs, U.S. Representative

    Mr. Anurag Jain

    His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India

    The Honorable Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative & Mr. Steven Williamson

    The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

    Mrs. Jo Ann Jenkins & Dr. Francis Jenkins

    Dr. Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, Republic of India

    Mr. Nikhil Kamath

    Ms. Vrinda Kapoor

    Mr. Vimal Kapur

    Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. & Mrs. Margaret P. Kelly

    Mr. Maxwell Taylor Kennedy & Mrs. Vicki S. Kennedy

    Mr. Max Kennedy

    Mr. Neeraj Khemlani & Ms. Heather Cabot Khemlani

    The Honorable Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Ritu Khanna

    Dr. Suresh Khator & Dr. Renu Khator

    Mr. Martin Luther King III & Mrs. Arndrea Waters King

    Ms. Billie Jean King & Ms. Ilana Kloss

    The Honorable Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council & Mr. Zachary Stern

    The Honorable Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator & Mr. John Bessler

    Mr. Edward Knight & Mrs. Amy Shepard Knight

    Rohini Kosoglu & Mr. Ozkan Kosoglu

    Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Tarini Krishna

    The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Representative & Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi

    Ms. Maria Teresa Kumar & Mr. Raj Udiaver Kumar

    Mr. Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

    His Excellency Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India

    The Honorable Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications

    The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Emily Landrieu

    Dame Donna Langley DBE & Mr. Ramin Shamshiri

    The Honorable Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council & Mr. Christopher Laubacher

    Mr. Ralph Lauren & Mrs. Ricky Lauren

    The Honorable Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Dr. Ariel Ahart

    Mr. Anand Mahindra

    The Honorable Joseph Manchin, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Gayle Manchin

    Dr. Will Marshall & Mr. Robbie Schingler

    Ms. Christina Mather & Ms. Patricia Moynihan

    The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Mrs. Tanya Mayorkas

    The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives & Ms. Emily Norris McCarthy

    Mr. Doug McMillon & Mrs. Shelley McMillon

    The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Simone Meeks

    Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Mrs. Sangeeta Mehrotra

    The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Nadine Menendez

    Mr. Michael Miebach

    The Honorable Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland & Mr. David Miller

    Dr. Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

    Mr. Jon Moeller & Ms. Lisa Sauer

    Mr. John Morgan & Mr. Matt Morgan

    Dr. Denis Mukwege & Ms. Madeleine Kaboyi

    Mr. James Murdoch & Mrs. Kathryn Murdoch

    The Honorable Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General & Dr. Alice Chen

    Mr. Sam Myers & Dr. Vicki Myers

    Mr. Satya Nadella & Mrs. Anu Nadella

    Mr. Shekar Narasimhan & Mrs. Charu Narasimhan

    Mr. Shantanu Narayen & Ms. Reni Narayen

    The Honorable Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Mrs. Grace Nelson

    Ms. Indra Nooyi & Mr. Raj Nooyi

    The Honorable Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Drew Nuland

    The Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation

    Mr. Maulik Pancholy & Mr. Ryan Corvaia

    Mr. Deven Parekh & Mrs. Monika Parekh

    Ms. Tarini Parti & Mrs. Preeti Parti

    Mr. Milan Patel & Mr. Vinod Patel

    Mr. Sameer Patel & Mrs. Shannon Patel

    The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives & Mr. Paul Pelosi

    Mr. Charles E. Phillips & Mrs. Karen C. Phillips

    The Honorable Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council & Ms. Sheila Jaya Kadagathur

    Mr. Sundar Pichai & Mrs. Anjali Pichai

    The Honorable John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy & Ms. Mae Podesta

    Mr. Robert Pohlad & Mrs. Rebecca Pohlad

    The Honorable Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy & Mr. Patrick Windham

    The Honorable Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati & Dr. Whitney Whitis

    The Honorable Michael J. Pyle, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe F. Schama

    The Honorable Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Ryan Quillian
    Mr. James Quincey

    The Honorable Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel & Mr. Andrew Masloski

    The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andy Moffit

    Mr. Deepak Raj & Mrs. Neera Raj

    Mr. Sanjay Ramabhadran & Mrs. Vidya Iyer

    Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India

    Mr. M.R. Rangaswami & Ms. Krisanthy Desby

    Ms. Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, Americas, Republic of India

    The Honorable Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting & Mrs. Neelima Reddy

    The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie Lepard

    The Honorable Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    Mr. Punit Renjen & Mrs. Heather Renjen

    The Honorable Steve Ricchetti, Assistant to the President and Counselor to the President & Mrs. Amy Ricchetti

    The Honorable Curtis Ried, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary & Mrs. Patsy Ried

    Mr. Chuck Robbins & Mrs. Paige Robbins

    The Honorable Tim Roemer & Mrs. Sally Roemer

    Dr. Christopher Rothko & Ms. Lori Cohen

    Ms. Jeanne Ruesch & Fr. Kevin O’Brien, S.J.

    Mrs. Jennifer Rumsey & Mr. Jim Rumsey

    His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States

    Ms. Reshma Saujani & Mr. Mike Saujani

    The Honorable Steve Scalise, U.S. Representative

    Mr. Michael Schrum & Mrs. Maya Rao

    The Honorable Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator & Ms. Elizabeth Weiland

    Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria

    The Honorable Peter Selfridge

    Ms. Smita N. Shah & Mr. Maarten de Jeu

    The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall

    Mr. Jay Shetty & Mr. Richard Slavin

    Mr. Madhu Shrivastava & Ms. Sulochana Shrivastava

    Mr. M. Night Shyamalan & Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan

    Mr. Nat Simons & Mrs. Laura Baxter-Simons

    Ms. Shamina Singh & Ms. Simi Singh Juneja

    Mr. Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Republic of India

    Ms. Gwendolyn Sontheim & Dr. Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, U.S. Department of State

    Mr. Aaron Sosnick & Ms. Paige Perrone

    The Honorable Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Miles French

    The Honorable Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals & Ms. Chitra Wadhwani

    Dr. Lisa Su & Mr. Daniel Lin

    Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam & Ms. Gina Adams

    The Honorable Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Maggie Goodlander

    Ms. Ellen Susman & Mrs. Whitney Gordon

    The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore

    Mr. Jim Taiclet & Mrs. Carol Taiclet

    The Honorable Neera Tanden, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor & Ms. Alina Edwards

    Mr. Hemant Taneja

    The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & The Honorable Seema Nanda, U.S. Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor

    Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Deputy Secretary, Republic of India

    The Honorable Shri Thanedar, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Shashi Thanedar

    The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield

    Ms. Mini Timmaraju & Mr. Ken Scudder

    The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations

    Mr. Abeezar Tyebji & Mrs. Paulomi Tyebji

    The Honorable Maju Varghese & Mrs. Julie Varghese

    Mr. Abraham Verghese & Ms. Cari Costanzo

    The Honorable Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Mrs. Melineh Verma

    Dr. Aseem Vohra, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of India

    The Honorable Lorraine Voles, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President & Mr. A.J. Smith

    Mr. Sunil Wadhwani & Mrs. Nita Wadhwani

    The Honorable Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota & Mrs. Gwen Walz

    The Honorable Mark Warner, U.S. Senator & Ms. Lisa Collis

    Mr. Casey Wasserman & Ms. Jenny Chandler

    Ms. Anne Wojcicki & Esther Wojcicki

    The Honorable Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget & Ms. Loyce Young-Smith

    The Honorable Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor & Dr. Candace Vahlsing

    The Honorable Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Thomas Nemeth

    The Honorable Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the President & Mr. Jonny Zients

