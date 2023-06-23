Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella attend PM Modi's State Dinner. See full list of guests

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives for the India-US State Dinner

Indian-origin tech bosses Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella reached White House to attend the State Dinner hosted in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra were also present.

More than 400 high-profile names from the tech world, film and fashion industry as well as billionaire industrialists were among those invited to the State Dinner on Thursday. The dinner, hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, took place at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath are just some big names who attended the State Dinner.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were filmed arriving for the State Dinner. Nita Ambani wore a cream-coloured saree for the occasion.



#WATCH | Washington, DC | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/qJ1wP3KZym

— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrived for PM Modi’s State Dinner along with his wife, Anupama Nadella.

#WATCH | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/gtBPMASnim

— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023



Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also accompanied by his wife.



#WATCH | Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/BrwzGHj1ar

— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen was another Indian-origin executive at the gala.

#WATCH | Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/e3JYsLnce9

— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023



Anand Mahindra and Nikhil Kamath were also filmed arriving for the dinner.



#WATCH | Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/CTfug7p41M

— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

#WATCH | Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrives at the White House for the State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/RqrOnhtpKW

— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023



Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also represented the Indian government at the State Dinner.

“You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that,” PM Modi said while thanking US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Here is the full list of invitees to PM Modi’s State Dinner:

Ms. Huma Abedin & Ms. Heba Abedin

Ms. Reem Acra & Dr. Nicolas Tabbal

The Honorable Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady & Mr. Charles Biro

Ms. Revathi Advaithi & Mr. Jeevan Mulgund

Mr. Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Cat Davis Ahmed

The Honorable Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management & Mr. Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management

Mr. Sam Altman & Mr. Oliver Mulherin

Mr. Mukesh Ambani & Ms. Nita Ambani

The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Mrs. Charlene Austin

Mr. Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary and Official Spokesperson of the Republic of India

Ms. Bela Bajaria & Ms. Rekha Bajaria

Dr. Bharat Barai & Mrs. Panna Barai

The Honorable John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Holly Holzer Bass

Mr. Josh Bekenstein & Ms. Anita Bekenstein

Mr. Joshua Bell

The Honorable Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mrs. Seema Shrivastava-Patel

The Honorable Ami Bera, U.S. Representative & Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera

The Honorable Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady

Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden

Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Seema Sadanandan

Mr. James Biden & Mrs. Sara Biden

Ms. Naomi Biden Neal & Mr. Peter Neal

The Honorable Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary

Mr. Linden Prause Blue & Dr. Chollada Blue

The Honorable Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council & The Honorable Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council

The Honorable William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency & The Honorable Lisa Carty, U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

Dr. Ángel Cabrera & Dr. Beth Cabrera

Mr. David Calhoun & Mrs. Barbara Calhoun

Mr. Anthony Capuano

Mr. Manesh Chandwani & Mrs. Alpana Patel

Mr. Jagtar Chaudhry

Mr. Kenneth Chenault & Mrs. Kathryn Chenault

The Honorable Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council & Dr. Aliza Hapgood Waters

Ms. Maria Grazia Chiuri & Ms. Karishma Swali

The Honorable Rohit Chopra, Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau & Ms. Karen Brudvig

Mr. Michael Cohen & Dr. Daralyn Samuels

Mr. Tim Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson

Mr. Jim Crown & Mrs. Paula Crown

Mr. Larry Culp & Ms. Wendy Culp

Ms. Stephanie Cutter & Ms. Kellie Meiman Hock

Mr. Ashraf Mansur Dahod & Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod

Mr. Ronak Desai & Dr. Bansari Shah

Mr. Darshan Dhaliwal & Mrs. Debra Dhaliwal

Mr. Gary Dickerson & Mrs. Connie Dickerson

The Honorable Jen O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Patrick Dillon

The Honorable Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President & Mrs. Patricia Donilon

Mr. Mark Douglas & Mrs. Madeleine Douglas

His Excellency Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India

The Honorable Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Andrea Gabor

The Honorable Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor

Mr. Leonard Forsman & Ms. Jana Rice

Ms. Jane Fraser & Mr. Alberto Piedra

Mrs. Adena Friedman & Mr. Mike Friedman

Mr. Thomas L. Friedman & Mrs. Ann B. Friedman

The Honorable Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations & Ms. Nancy Goodman

The Honorable Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India & Mr. Sean Burton

The Honorable Merrick Garland, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Ms. Lynn Rosenman Garland

The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States

The Honorable Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator & Mr. Jonathan Gillibrand

Mr. Anand Giridharadas

The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Mrs. Rachel Gordon

Mr. Sanjay Govil & Ms. Vidya Govil

The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Ms. Karen Elizabeth Skelton

Mr. Palash Gupta & Mrs. Khushi Gupta

The Honorable Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Mr. Rajiv Gupta

The Honorable Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Arvind Gupta

The Honorable Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy & Dr. Seema Gupta

The Honorable Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration & Dr. Javier Guzman

The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi

The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff

Mr. Roger Hochschild & Mrs. Stephanie Hochschild

Ms. Kate Hoit & Ms. Julia Tivald

Mr. David Ignatius & Dr. Eve Ignatius

Mr. Frank Islam & Ms. Debbie Driesman

Dr. Irwin Jacobs & The Honorable Sara Jacobs, U.S. Representative

Mr. Anurag Jain

His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India

The Honorable Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative & Mr. Steven Williamson

The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Mrs. Jo Ann Jenkins & Dr. Francis Jenkins

Dr. Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, Republic of India

Mr. Nikhil Kamath

Ms. Vrinda Kapoor

Mr. Vimal Kapur

Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. & Mrs. Margaret P. Kelly

Mr. Maxwell Taylor Kennedy & Mrs. Vicki S. Kennedy

Mr. Max Kennedy

Mr. Neeraj Khemlani & Ms. Heather Cabot Khemlani

The Honorable Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Ritu Khanna

Dr. Suresh Khator & Dr. Renu Khator

Mr. Martin Luther King III & Mrs. Arndrea Waters King

Ms. Billie Jean King & Ms. Ilana Kloss

The Honorable Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council & Mr. Zachary Stern

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator & Mr. John Bessler

Mr. Edward Knight & Mrs. Amy Shepard Knight

Rohini Kosoglu & Mr. Ozkan Kosoglu

Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Tarini Krishna

The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Representative & Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi

Ms. Maria Teresa Kumar & Mr. Raj Udiaver Kumar

Mr. Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

His Excellency Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India

The Honorable Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications

The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Emily Landrieu

Dame Donna Langley DBE & Mr. Ramin Shamshiri

The Honorable Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council & Mr. Christopher Laubacher

Mr. Ralph Lauren & Mrs. Ricky Lauren

The Honorable Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Dr. Ariel Ahart

Mr. Anand Mahindra

The Honorable Joseph Manchin, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Gayle Manchin

Dr. Will Marshall & Mr. Robbie Schingler

Ms. Christina Mather & Ms. Patricia Moynihan

The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Mrs. Tanya Mayorkas

The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives & Ms. Emily Norris McCarthy

Mr. Doug McMillon & Mrs. Shelley McMillon

The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Simone Meeks

Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Mrs. Sangeeta Mehrotra

The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Nadine Menendez

Mr. Michael Miebach

The Honorable Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland & Mr. David Miller

Dr. Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Mr. Jon Moeller & Ms. Lisa Sauer

Mr. John Morgan & Mr. Matt Morgan

Dr. Denis Mukwege & Ms. Madeleine Kaboyi

Mr. James Murdoch & Mrs. Kathryn Murdoch

The Honorable Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General & Dr. Alice Chen

Mr. Sam Myers & Dr. Vicki Myers

Mr. Satya Nadella & Mrs. Anu Nadella

Mr. Shekar Narasimhan & Mrs. Charu Narasimhan

Mr. Shantanu Narayen & Ms. Reni Narayen

The Honorable Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Mrs. Grace Nelson

Ms. Indra Nooyi & Mr. Raj Nooyi

The Honorable Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Drew Nuland

The Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation

Mr. Maulik Pancholy & Mr. Ryan Corvaia

Mr. Deven Parekh & Mrs. Monika Parekh

Ms. Tarini Parti & Mrs. Preeti Parti

Mr. Milan Patel & Mr. Vinod Patel

Mr. Sameer Patel & Mrs. Shannon Patel

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives & Mr. Paul Pelosi

Mr. Charles E. Phillips & Mrs. Karen C. Phillips

The Honorable Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council & Ms. Sheila Jaya Kadagathur

Mr. Sundar Pichai & Mrs. Anjali Pichai

The Honorable John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy & Ms. Mae Podesta

Mr. Robert Pohlad & Mrs. Rebecca Pohlad

The Honorable Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy & Mr. Patrick Windham

The Honorable Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati & Dr. Whitney Whitis

The Honorable Michael J. Pyle, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe F. Schama

The Honorable Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Ryan Quillian

Mr. James Quincey

The Honorable Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel & Mr. Andrew Masloski

The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andy Moffit

Mr. Deepak Raj & Mrs. Neera Raj

Mr. Sanjay Ramabhadran & Mrs. Vidya Iyer

Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India

Mr. M.R. Rangaswami & Ms. Krisanthy Desby

Ms. Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, Americas, Republic of India

The Honorable Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting & Mrs. Neelima Reddy

The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie Lepard

The Honorable Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Mr. Punit Renjen & Mrs. Heather Renjen

The Honorable Steve Ricchetti, Assistant to the President and Counselor to the President & Mrs. Amy Ricchetti

The Honorable Curtis Ried, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary & Mrs. Patsy Ried

Mr. Chuck Robbins & Mrs. Paige Robbins

The Honorable Tim Roemer & Mrs. Sally Roemer

Dr. Christopher Rothko & Ms. Lori Cohen

Ms. Jeanne Ruesch & Fr. Kevin O’Brien, S.J.

Mrs. Jennifer Rumsey & Mr. Jim Rumsey

His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States

Ms. Reshma Saujani & Mr. Mike Saujani

The Honorable Steve Scalise, U.S. Representative

Mr. Michael Schrum & Mrs. Maya Rao

The Honorable Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator & Ms. Elizabeth Weiland

Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria

The Honorable Peter Selfridge

Ms. Smita N. Shah & Mr. Maarten de Jeu

The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall

Mr. Jay Shetty & Mr. Richard Slavin

Mr. Madhu Shrivastava & Ms. Sulochana Shrivastava

Mr. M. Night Shyamalan & Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan

Mr. Nat Simons & Mrs. Laura Baxter-Simons

Ms. Shamina Singh & Ms. Simi Singh Juneja

Mr. Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Republic of India

Ms. Gwendolyn Sontheim & Dr. Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, U.S. Department of State

Mr. Aaron Sosnick & Ms. Paige Perrone

The Honorable Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Miles French

The Honorable Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals & Ms. Chitra Wadhwani

Dr. Lisa Su & Mr. Daniel Lin

Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam & Ms. Gina Adams

The Honorable Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Maggie Goodlander

Ms. Ellen Susman & Mrs. Whitney Gordon

The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore

Mr. Jim Taiclet & Mrs. Carol Taiclet

The Honorable Neera Tanden, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor & Ms. Alina Edwards

Mr. Hemant Taneja

The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & The Honorable Seema Nanda, U.S. Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor

Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Deputy Secretary, Republic of India

The Honorable Shri Thanedar, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Shashi Thanedar

The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield

Ms. Mini Timmaraju & Mr. Ken Scudder

The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations

Mr. Abeezar Tyebji & Mrs. Paulomi Tyebji

The Honorable Maju Varghese & Mrs. Julie Varghese

Mr. Abraham Verghese & Ms. Cari Costanzo

The Honorable Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Mrs. Melineh Verma

Dr. Aseem Vohra, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of India

The Honorable Lorraine Voles, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President & Mr. A.J. Smith

Mr. Sunil Wadhwani & Mrs. Nita Wadhwani

The Honorable Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota & Mrs. Gwen Walz

The Honorable Mark Warner, U.S. Senator & Ms. Lisa Collis

Mr. Casey Wasserman & Ms. Jenny Chandler

Ms. Anne Wojcicki & Esther Wojcicki

The Honorable Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget & Ms. Loyce Young-Smith

The Honorable Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor & Dr. Candace Vahlsing

The Honorable Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Thomas Nemeth

The Honorable Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the President & Mr. Jonny Zients