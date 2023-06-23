Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella attend PM Modi's State Dinner. See full list of guests

Indian-origin tech bosses Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella reached White House to attend the State Dinner hosted in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra were also present.
More than 400 high-profile names from the tech world, film and fashion industry as well as billionaire industrialists were among those invited to the State Dinner on Thursday. The dinner, hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, took place at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath are just some big names who attended the State Dinner.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani were filmed arriving for the State Dinner. Nita Ambani wore a cream-coloured saree for the occasion.
#WATCH | Washington, DC | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner pic.twitter.com/qJ1wP3KZym
#WATCH | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/gtBPMASnim
Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also accompanied by his wife.
#WATCH | Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/BrwzGHj1ar
#WATCH | Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/e3JYsLnce9
Anand Mahindra and Nikhil Kamath were also filmed arriving for the dinner.
#WATCH | Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra arrives at the White House for the State dinner. pic.twitter.com/CTfug7p41M
#WATCH | Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrives at the White House for the State Dinner. pic.twitter.com/RqrOnhtpKW
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also represented the Indian government at the State Dinner.
“You have gathered a group of exceptionally talented and remarkable people tonight, I must commend you for that,” PM Modi said while thanking US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Here is the full list of invitees to PM Modi’s State Dinner:
Ms. Huma Abedin & Ms. Heba Abedin
Ms. Reem Acra & Dr. Nicolas Tabbal
The Honorable Mala Adiga, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Projects for the First Lady & Mr. Charles Biro
Ms. Revathi Advaithi & Mr. Jeevan Mulgund
Mr. Salman Ahmed, Director of Policy Planning Staff, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Cat Davis Ahmed
The Honorable Kiran Ahuja, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management & Mr. Robert Shriver III, Deputy Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management
Mr. Sam Altman & Mr. Oliver Mulherin
Mr. Mukesh Ambani & Ms. Nita Ambani
The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Mrs. Charlene Austin
Mr. Arindam Bagchi, Additional Secretary and Official Spokesperson of the Republic of India
Ms. Bela Bajaria & Ms. Rekha Bajaria
Dr. Bharat Barai & Mrs. Panna Barai
The Honorable John Bass, Undersecretary for Management, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Holly Holzer Bass
Mr. Josh Bekenstein & Ms. Anita Bekenstein
Mr. Joshua Bell
The Honorable Stephen K. Benjamin, Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mrs. Seema Shrivastava-Patel
The Honorable Ami Bera, U.S. Representative & Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera
The Honorable Anthony Bernal, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady
Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden
Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Seema Sadanandan
Mr. James Biden & Mrs. Sara Biden
Ms. Naomi Biden Neal & Mr. Peter Neal
The Honorable Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary
Mr. Linden Prause Blue & Dr. Chollada Blue
The Honorable Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council & The Honorable Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, National Security Council
The Honorable William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency & The Honorable Lisa Carty, U.S. Representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
Dr. Ángel Cabrera & Dr. Beth Cabrera
Mr. David Calhoun & Mrs. Barbara Calhoun
Mr. Anthony Capuano
Mr. Manesh Chandwani & Mrs. Alpana Patel
Mr. Jagtar Chaudhry
Mr. Kenneth Chenault & Mrs. Kathryn Chenault
The Honorable Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council & Dr. Aliza Hapgood Waters
Ms. Maria Grazia Chiuri & Ms. Karishma Swali
The Honorable Rohit Chopra, Director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau & Ms. Karen Brudvig
Mr. Michael Cohen & Dr. Daralyn Samuels
Mr. Tim Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson
Mr. Jim Crown & Mrs. Paula Crown
Mr. Larry Culp & Ms. Wendy Culp
Ms. Stephanie Cutter & Ms. Kellie Meiman Hock
Mr. Ashraf Mansur Dahod & Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod
Mr. Ronak Desai & Dr. Bansari Shah
Mr. Darshan Dhaliwal & Mrs. Debra Dhaliwal
Mr. Gary Dickerson & Mrs. Connie Dickerson
The Honorable Jen O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Patrick Dillon
The Honorable Michael C. Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President & Mrs. Patricia Donilon
Mr. Mark Douglas & Mrs. Madeleine Douglas
His Excellency Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the Republic of India
The Honorable Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Andrea Gabor
The Honorable Jon Finer, Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor
Mr. Leonard Forsman & Ms. Jana Rice
Ms. Jane Fraser & Mr. Alberto Piedra
Mrs. Adena Friedman & Mr. Mike Friedman
Mr. Thomas L. Friedman & Mrs. Ann B. Friedman
The Honorable Michael Froman, President of the Council of Foreign Relations & Ms. Nancy Goodman
The Honorable Eric Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States to the Republic of India & Mr. Sean Burton
The Honorable Merrick Garland, Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Ms. Lynn Rosenman Garland
The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States
The Honorable Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator & Mr. Jonathan Gillibrand
Mr. Anand Giridharadas
The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Mrs. Rachel Gordon
Mr. Sanjay Govil & Ms. Vidya Govil
The Honorable Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Ms. Karen Elizabeth Skelton
Mr. Palash Gupta & Mrs. Khushi Gupta
The Honorable Vanita Gupta, Associate Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice & Mr. Rajiv Gupta
The Honorable Geeta Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Arvind Gupta
The Honorable Rahul Gupta, Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy & Dr. Seema Gupta
The Honorable Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration & Dr. Javier Guzman
The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi
The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff
Mr. Roger Hochschild & Mrs. Stephanie Hochschild
Ms. Kate Hoit & Ms. Julia Tivald
Mr. David Ignatius & Dr. Eve Ignatius
Mr. Frank Islam & Ms. Debbie Driesman
Dr. Irwin Jacobs & The Honorable Sara Jacobs, U.S. Representative
Mr. Anurag Jain
His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India
The Honorable Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative & Mr. Steven Williamson
The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
Mrs. Jo Ann Jenkins & Dr. Francis Jenkins
Dr. Hiren Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, Republic of India
Mr. Nikhil Kamath
Ms. Vrinda Kapoor
Mr. Vimal Kapur
Mr. Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. & Mrs. Margaret P. Kelly
Mr. Maxwell Taylor Kennedy & Mrs. Vicki S. Kennedy
Mr. Max Kennedy
Mr. Neeraj Khemlani & Ms. Heather Cabot Khemlani
The Honorable Ro Khanna, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Ritu Khanna
Dr. Suresh Khator & Dr. Renu Khator
Mr. Martin Luther King III & Mrs. Arndrea Waters King
Ms. Billie Jean King & Ms. Ilana Kloss
The Honorable Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council & Mr. Zachary Stern
The Honorable Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator & Mr. John Bessler
Mr. Edward Knight & Mrs. Amy Shepard Knight
Rohini Kosoglu & Mr. Ozkan Kosoglu
Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Tarini Krishna
The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi, U.S. Representative & Dr. Priya Krishnamoorthi
Ms. Maria Teresa Kumar & Mr. Raj Udiaver Kumar
Mr. Vivek Kumar, Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India
His Excellency Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of the Republic of India
The Honorable Ben LaBolt, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications
The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Emily Landrieu
Dame Donna Langley DBE & Mr. Ramin Shamshiri
The Honorable Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council & Mr. Christopher Laubacher
Mr. Ralph Lauren & Mrs. Ricky Lauren
The Honorable Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Dr. Ariel Ahart
Mr. Anand Mahindra
The Honorable Joseph Manchin, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Gayle Manchin
Dr. Will Marshall & Mr. Robbie Schingler
Ms. Christina Mather & Ms. Patricia Moynihan
The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Mrs. Tanya Mayorkas
The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives & Ms. Emily Norris McCarthy
Mr. Doug McMillon & Mrs. Shelley McMillon
The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Simone Meeks
Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Mrs. Sangeeta Mehrotra
The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator & Mrs. Nadine Menendez
Mr. Michael Miebach
The Honorable Aruna K. Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland & Mr. David Miller
Dr. Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India
Mr. Jon Moeller & Ms. Lisa Sauer
Mr. John Morgan & Mr. Matt Morgan
Dr. Denis Mukwege & Ms. Madeleine Kaboyi
Mr. James Murdoch & Mrs. Kathryn Murdoch
The Honorable Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General & Dr. Alice Chen
Mr. Sam Myers & Dr. Vicki Myers
Mr. Satya Nadella & Mrs. Anu Nadella
Mr. Shekar Narasimhan & Mrs. Charu Narasimhan
Mr. Shantanu Narayen & Ms. Reni Narayen
The Honorable Bill Nelson, Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Mrs. Grace Nelson
Ms. Indra Nooyi & Mr. Raj Nooyi
The Honorable Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Drew Nuland
The Honorable Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation
Mr. Maulik Pancholy & Mr. Ryan Corvaia
Mr. Deven Parekh & Mrs. Monika Parekh
Ms. Tarini Parti & Mrs. Preeti Parti
Mr. Milan Patel & Mr. Vinod Patel
Mr. Sameer Patel & Mrs. Shannon Patel
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives & Mr. Paul Pelosi
Mr. Charles E. Phillips & Mrs. Karen C. Phillips
The Honorable Jake Phillips, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council & Ms. Sheila Jaya Kadagathur
Mr. Sundar Pichai & Mrs. Anjali Pichai
The Honorable John Podesta, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy & Ms. Mae Podesta
Mr. Robert Pohlad & Mrs. Rebecca Pohlad
The Honorable Arati Prabhakar, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy & Mr. Patrick Windham
The Honorable Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Cincinnati & Dr. Whitney Whitis
The Honorable Michael J. Pyle, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe F. Schama
The Honorable Natalie Quillian, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Ryan Quillian
Mr. James Quincey
The Honorable Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel & Mr. Andrew Masloski
The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andy Moffit
Mr. Deepak Raj & Mrs. Neera Raj
Mr. Sanjay Ramabhadran & Mrs. Vidya Iyer
Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India
Mr. M.R. Rangaswami & Ms. Krisanthy Desby
Ms. Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, Americas, Republic of India
The Honorable Vinay Reddy, Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting & Mrs. Neelima Reddy
The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie Lepard
The Honorable Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Mr. Punit Renjen & Mrs. Heather Renjen
The Honorable Steve Ricchetti, Assistant to the President and Counselor to the President & Mrs. Amy Ricchetti
The Honorable Curtis Ried, Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary & Mrs. Patsy Ried
Mr. Chuck Robbins & Mrs. Paige Robbins
The Honorable Tim Roemer & Mrs. Sally Roemer
Dr. Christopher Rothko & Ms. Lori Cohen
Ms. Jeanne Ruesch & Fr. Kevin O’Brien, S.J.
Mrs. Jennifer Rumsey & Mr. Jim Rumsey
His Excellency Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the United States
Ms. Reshma Saujani & Mr. Mike Saujani
The Honorable Steve Scalise, U.S. Representative
Mr. Michael Schrum & Mrs. Maya Rao
The Honorable Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator & Ms. Elizabeth Weiland
Dr. Sudhir Sekhsaria
The Honorable Peter Selfridge
Ms. Smita N. Shah & Mr. Maarten de Jeu
The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall
Mr. Jay Shetty & Mr. Richard Slavin
Mr. Madhu Shrivastava & Ms. Sulochana Shrivastava
Mr. M. Night Shyamalan & Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan
Mr. Nat Simons & Mrs. Laura Baxter-Simons
Ms. Shamina Singh & Ms. Simi Singh Juneja
Mr. Rajesh Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Republic of India
Ms. Gwendolyn Sontheim & Dr. Cary Fowler, U.S. Special Envoy for Global Food Security, U.S. Department of State
Mr. Aaron Sosnick & Ms. Paige Perrone
The Honorable Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator and Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Miles French
The Honorable Sri Srinivasan, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals & Ms. Chitra Wadhwani
Dr. Lisa Su & Mr. Daniel Lin
Mr. Rajesh Subramaniam & Ms. Gina Adams
The Honorable Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Maggie Goodlander
Ms. Ellen Susman & Mrs. Whitney Gordon
The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore
Mr. Jim Taiclet & Mrs. Carol Taiclet
The Honorable Neera Tanden, Assistant to the President and Domestic Policy Advisor & Ms. Alina Edwards
Mr. Hemant Taneja
The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & The Honorable Seema Nanda, U.S. Solicitor of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor
Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Deputy Secretary, Republic of India
The Honorable Shri Thanedar, U.S. Representative & Mrs. Shashi Thanedar
The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the United States to the United Nations & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield
Ms. Mini Timmaraju & Mr. Ken Scudder
The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations
Mr. Abeezar Tyebji & Mrs. Paulomi Tyebji
The Honorable Maju Varghese & Mrs. Julie Varghese
Mr. Abraham Verghese & Ms. Cari Costanzo
The Honorable Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Mrs. Melineh Verma
Dr. Aseem Vohra, Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Republic of India
The Honorable Lorraine Voles, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President & Mr. A.J. Smith
Mr. Sunil Wadhwani & Mrs. Nita Wadhwani
The Honorable Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota & Mrs. Gwen Walz
The Honorable Mark Warner, U.S. Senator & Ms. Lisa Collis
Mr. Casey Wasserman & Ms. Jenny Chandler
Ms. Anne Wojcicki & Esther Wojcicki
The Honorable Shalanda Young, Director of the Office of Management and Budget & Ms. Loyce Young-Smith
The Honorable Ali Zaidi, Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor & Dr. Candace Vahlsing
The Honorable Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Thomas Nemeth
The Honorable Jeffrey Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the President & Mr. Jonny Zients