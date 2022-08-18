Woman discovers knife in Subway order, company apologises after she posts video

“Lucky you didn’t cut yourself,” read a comment below the woman’s Facebook post. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Facebook by Nerice Moyse.

A Subway customer in the United Kingdom recently claimed to have found a knife in her order and a posted a video of it on social to demand an explanation from the company.

The customer was a 21-year-old pregnant woman from Suffolk district, according to a Daily Star report.

The video shared by the woman, Nerice Moyse, showed her lifting chunks of her sandwich to reveal a yellow knife at the bottom of her package.