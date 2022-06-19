Storyboard18 | Dentsu Webchutney, VMLY&R India, Leo Burnett India pick multiple shortlists at Cannes Lions 2022

Representative image (Source: canneslions.com)

The Oscars of advertising is back. Set to take place from June 20 to June 24, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity — which draws top ad execs and A-list celebs — returns after a two-year hiatus. This year the festival received a total of 25,464 entries from 87 countries. As per a press note, entries from India are up 32% YOY with the country’s top entered Lions including Health & Wellness, Direct and Film.

Earlier this month, Cannes Lions announced shortlist for Glass, Titanium and Innovation categories. A total of five Indian entries are running in the final round. The shortlisted work include – BBDO India’s See Equal #ShareTheLoad campaign for Ariel (in Glass); VMLY&R India's Adeli campaign for Unipads (in Glass); Ogilvy Mumbai and Wavemaker India’s campaign - Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury Celebrations (in Titanium); Dentsu Webchutney’s The Unfiltered History Tour campaign for Vice Media (in Titanium); and VMLY&R India's The Killer Pack campaign for Maxx Flash (in Innovation).

In the Radio and Audio Lions, of the 75 entries that’s gunning to win India bagged seven shortlists. Dentsu Webchutney’s The Unfiltered History for Vice Media picked up all the shortlists for India in the category.

A total of five shortlists were bagged by Indian agencies in the Health and Wellness Lions. P&G Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ by Leo Burnett India (Network18 was also a part of this initiative) picked two shortlists. VMLY&R's The Killer Pack campaign for Maxx Flash got one shortlist. The agency also picked one more shortlist for Unipads’ Adeli campaign. DDB Mudra got one shortlist for its BattleGrounds Mobile India’s Machine Gun Mouth campaign. 117 entries are shortlisted in this category.

No Indian work made the cut in Outdoor, Pharma, and Print and Publishing Lions shortlists.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.