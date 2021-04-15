Star Cement Q4 PAT may dip 11.3% YoY to Rs 77 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement and Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Star Cement to report net profit at Rs 77 crore down 11.3% year-on-year.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 29.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 546.6 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 273.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 109 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More