WPL 2023: Sophie Devine hits 99 off 36 balls to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets

Representative Image

Sophie Devine struck a stunning 99 off just 36 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in their Women's Premier League match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Gujarat Giants posted 188 for 4 with opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scoring with 68 off 42 balls and Ashleigh Gardner and Sabbhineni Meghana contributing 41 and 31 respectively.

But Devine single-handedly won the match for RCB with her batting pyrotechnics. Captain Smriti Mandhana made 37.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 188 for 4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 68, Ashleigh Gardner 41; Shreyanka Patil 2/17).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189 for 2 in 15.3 overs (Sophie Devine 99, Smriti Mandhana 37).