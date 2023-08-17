The many perks of Neymar's Al Hilal deal: private plane, 25-bedroom mansion and...

Neymar will have a fleet of cars and a 24-hour driver during his Al Hilal stint.

Brazilian football superstar Neymar will be joining Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal club. Neymar will be getting €90 million (over 815 crore) for a 2-year contract with the Saudi club and his other additional perks have got tongues wagging. From a fleet of high-end vehicles to a sprawling mansion fit for royalty, Neymar's Saudi life will be one of unparalleled luxury.

The 31-year-old will have a private plane for his use and will be staying at a 25-bedroom mansion. The mansion boasts a 40x10 meter swimming pool, three saunas, and a dedicated team of five full-time staff to cater to his needs.

But that's not all. Neymar's garage is set to have a fleet of expensive cars, including a Bentley Continental GT, an Aston Martin DBX, and a Lamborghini Huracán. A 24-hour driver will be present to take him around. Al Hilal will also reportedly cover all hotel bills, restaurants, and services during his stay/

The superstar is also slated to receive a jaw-dropping €500,000 for each social media post that champions Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the contract will allow Neymar and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, to live together even if unmarried just like Ronaldo was permitted to live with his unmarried partner when he moved to Al Nassr even though it is not allowed in the country.

With each victorious Al Hilal match, Neymar is poised to pocket a staggering €80,000 bonus. Overall, Neymar is set to make over €300 million during his 2-year stint at Al Hilal.