Tendulkar to felicitate India's U-19 Women's T20 World Cup winning team

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the Indian U-19 women's cricket team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
"It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
"The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements." The Shafali Verma-led India thrashed England by seven wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa in the final to claim the first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.
Incidentally, it is India's first-ever ICC title in women's cricket.