Super Bowl 2023: Big ads and their enormous price tags. Check details

Super Bowl LVII: The football playoffs between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Arizona on February 13.

Super Bowl is not just a big football playoff, it is a cultural phenomena that has showcased many iconic advertisements and performances over the years.

It is one of the world's most viewed events with telecasts not just in North America but around the world through over 200 television stations. Nearly 100 million people watch it every year.

That presents an amazingly lucrative opportunity for advertisers, who, no wonder, have to spend millions of dollars for slots of less than a minute.

Most of the ads this year, featuring sports and film stars, have been sold for $6 million to $7 million, Mark Evans, the top executive of Fox Sports, which will broadcast the game, was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

The top advertiser at this year's Super Bowl (on February 13, India time) is brewing giant Anheuser-Busch, that owns brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois. Others are Heineken, Molson Coors, Remy Martin and Diageo. M&M, Doritos also have ad spots, in addition to streaming platforms, tech companies and film studios.

That marks a departure from last year, when cryptocurrencies dominated Super Bowl ads. FTX, that crashed later in 2022, was among the big advertisers.

The latest edition of Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVII, will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It will be the first time the playoffs will happen in a state where gambling is legal, Reuters reported.

A record-breaking 50.4 million Americans are likely to bet $16 billion on the big game.

Super Bowl LVII will have a half-time performance by superstar Rihanna, her first live show since 2016.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)