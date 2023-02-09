English
    Super Bowl 2023: Big ads and their enormous price tags. Check details

    Super Bowl LVII: Alcohol advertisers and packaged food giants are among those spending big this year for visibility at one of the world's most watched games.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    Super Bowl LVII: The football playoffs between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will take place in Arizona on February 13.

    Super Bowl is not just a big football playoff, it is a cultural phenomena that has showcased many iconic advertisements and performances over the years.

    It is one of the world's most viewed events with telecasts not just in North America but around the world through over 200 television stations. Nearly 100 million people watch it every year.

    That presents an amazingly lucrative opportunity for advertisers, who, no wonder, have to spend millions of dollars for slots of less than a minute.

    Most of the ads this year, featuring sports and film stars, have been sold for $6 million to $7 million, Mark Evans, the top executive of Fox Sports, which will broadcast the game, was quoted as saying by news agency AP.