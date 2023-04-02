English
    Salim Durani dies at 88: Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman pay their tributes to the former all-rounder

    Salim Durani played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and made 1202 runs with one century and seven half-centuries to his name.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 02, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    Salim Durani was part of the Indian squad that won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 1971. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@KKRiders)

    Indian cricket lost one of his earliest all-rounders and one of its most colourful characters as Salim Durani died aged 88 on Sunday.

    Durani, who played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973, made 1202 runs with one century and seven half-centuries to his name  and 75 wickets in his career and was part of the Indian team that won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 1971.


    Tributes, from both past and present cricketers, poured in for the former India all-rounder on Sunday.


    Moneycontrol News
