Salim Durani dies at 88: Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman pay their tributes to the former all-rounder

Salim Durani was part of the Indian squad that won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 1971. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@KKRiders)

Indian cricket lost one of his earliest all-rounders and one of its most colourful characters as Salim Durani died aged 88 on Sunday.

Durani, who played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973, made 1202 runs with one century and seven half-centuries to his name and 75 wickets in his career and was part of the Indian team that won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 1971.

Tributes, from both past and present cricketers, poured in for the former India all-rounder on Sunday.



Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Sad to hear about the passing of Salim Durani Sir. He will always be remembered as a great cricketer. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time

You have not seen that sportsperson, but you develop a great sense of admiration and wish you were lucky to see that sportsperson in action.very rarely you become a fan boy of someone just by hearing about him,that is what #SalimDurani did to you. #RIP Salim Sir

The Great Salim Durrani Saab…grew up listening to the stories about his class and swag. Condolences to the family. May his soul R.I.P.

Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/d5RUST5G9n

Very sad day for Indian cricket. A great legend Salim Durrani sir passed away. As a young kid I had watched him play in Hyderabad. May his soul rest in peace.

