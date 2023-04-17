English
    IPL 2023: Records that can be broken in RCB vs CSK match on Monday

    RCB and CSK have the same number of points having played the same number of matches but CSK are placed above RCB in the IPL table due to a better net run-rate.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
    RCB vs CSK

    MS Dhoni (right) and Virat Kohli have a chance to reach landmarks in the IPL game on Monday.

    Things in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are heating up and Monday promises yet another mouth-watering clash as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

    RCB are currently in seventh place in the points table with four points in four matches while CSK are in sixth place with four points in four matches, but are placed above RCB due to a better net run-rate.

    A win for either teams on Monday can get them closer to the top four positions.

    Here are a list of records that can be broken in the game on Monday:

    21- RCB's Virat Kohli is 21 runs away from completing 1000 runs against CSK. Kohli has made 979 runs against the four-time champions with five fifties and a best score of 90 not out.

    2- CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs just two more fours to reach the mark of 350 fours in the league. With 348 fours to his name, Dhoni is 15th in the all-time list.

    3- Like Dhoni, Kohli too is nearing a fours milestone in the IPL. He is three fours away from scoring 600 fours in his IPL career. He is third in the all-time list with 597 fours.

    4- Dhoni is four sixes away from hitting 50 sixes against RCB in the IPL.

    98- CSK's Ajinkya Rahane is two catches away from taking 100 catches in T20s.

    4- RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed needs four more wickets to get to 50 wickets in T20s.

    7000-RCB's Dinesh Karthik is 49 runs away from reaching the 7000-run landmark in T20s.

