English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

    LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over.

    PTI
    May 01, 2023 / 11:50 PM IST
    LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs

    LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs

    Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

    LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs.

    Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order.

    Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

    Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his full quota of four overs. Amit Mishra also picked up two wickets for LSG, while Krunal Pandya bowled economically to end with figures of 0/21 in four overs.

    Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/30, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21) Lucknow Super Giants: 108 all out in 19.5 overs (Josh Hazlewood 2/15, Karn Sharma 2/20).

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #IPL 2023 #LSG #RCB
    first published: May 1, 2023 11:49 pm