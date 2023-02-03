English
    Tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits he assaulted ex-girlfriend

    However, he was not convicted in the case, with the magistrate saying the offence was not planned or premeditated and was a "single act of stupidity".

    AFP
    February 03, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    Nick Kyrgios at a court in Canberra, Australia on February 3.

    Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a "single act of stupidity".

    Appearing in a Canberra court, the Wimbledon finalist admitted assaulting then-girlfriend Chiara Passari on January 10, 2021, by pushing her to the ground after a heated argument.

    Kyrgios said he was "not in a good place" at the time, and that he "reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret".

    "I know it wasn't OK and I'm sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused," he said in a statement.