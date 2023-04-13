IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma’s tryst with destiny

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

If anyone could have denied Mahendra Singh Dhoni his signature last-ball six in an Indian Premier League match, it was Sandeep Sharma. Not merely because of his fine skill as a bowler, but more for having a calm head.

Challenging the coolest mind and unflappable temperament that Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, undoubtedly has, you needed someone like Sharma who simply doesn’t get overawed by the reputation of legends. After all, this was the same guy who got Virat Kohli out the most number of times (7) in IPL history.

Exactly four years ago on this date, the Rajasthan Royal bowler was asked a hypothetical question: If he was to bowl the last over of the chase and Dhoni were batting, how many runs would he be able to defend?

“It's very difficult to say. He's a good enough batsman to get 25-28 or something like that, but anything around 12 to 15 will be okay. I am pretty confident that I would defend, but, as I said, MSD is good enough to get any amount of runs except if it's above 36,” Sharma had said in an interview to Espncricinfo.com.

Exceptional performance

As luck had it, there were more than 15 runs (21 to be precise) to defend. Sharma started nervously against Dhoni, with two wides in the last over of the thriller played in Chennai on April 12. He managed to calm his nerves by bowling a dot ball in his next attempt.

Then came the back-to-back booming sixes by the legend, which heavily tilted the chase in CSK and Dhoni’s favour. Just seven runs were needed off the last three balls and perhaps no one would have thought that Dhoni would be denied the winning shot in his 200th game for CSK, except 29-year-old Sharma.

Sharma’s last over may go down as one of exceptional display against Dhoni, who has been at the forefront of countless last-over heists. Besides his many last-over and last-bowl heroics during tense chases, Dhoni had made fun of the likes of Irfan Pathan in 2010, Axar Patel in 2016, and Corey Anderson in 2018, to name just a few who were at the receiving end despite seemingly enough runs to defend.

Sharma came close to joining this inglorious list, given that anyone could have scored seven runs off the last three balls. However, Sharma, who was not even supposed to play in this IPL as he went unsold during the auction in December, made his comeback spectacular.

The Rajasthan Royals bought him at the base price of Rs 50 lakh when fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was ruled out due to fitness issues. Sharma was disappointed and heartbroken after the initial snub as his record in IPL is not very different from Jasprit Bumrah.

While Sharma has 116 wickets in 106 matches at an average of 26.31 and an economy rate of 7.76, Bumrah’s corresponding figures are 145 wickets in 120 matches at an average of 23.31 and an economy rate of 7.4.

Bumrah, of course, is a bona fide legend and can’t be compared with any other Indian bowler, least of all Sharma, who has played only two T20Is for India. While Bumrah has benefitted immensely from the exposure of the IPL, Sharma, despite his wonderful performances over the years, hasn’t been able to redeem himself at the international level after a solitary tour of Zimbabwe in 2015.

If you dig deeper, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken more powerplay wickets than Sharma, which means that with the new ball in hand, he is a deadly customer.

From 2014 to 2020, Sharma was as good as anyone. Apart from Kohli, Sharma had dismissed the dangerous Chris Gayle four times, which is the joint second-highest by any bowler in IPL history.

Before this last over gallant show against Dhoni, Sharma was best remembered for his stunning display at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru in 2017, when he became the first bowler to dismiss Gayle, Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same game.

Looking to Dravid

In hindsight, it can be argued that the Indian selectors should have given this bowler more opportunities, especially on those overseas tours conducive for seam and swing bowling. After all, it is not a joke to take more than 100 wickets at an economy rate of below 8 runs an over. Only half a dozen pacers in the history of IPL have accomplished that.

Then why wasn’t Sharma picked by any franchise at the last auction? Like many cricketers, Sharma too had his share of injuries and dip in form. In 2021, he played seven games and was dropped subsequently because he could manage only three wickets.

His old franchise Punjab Kings showed faith in him by picking him in 2022, but he never looked like going back to his best as he played only five matches.

Sharma has been an ardent Rahul Dravid fan since his childhood and was fascinated by the exemplary work ethic of the former India captain when he used to be at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Dravid was already a legend and approaching retirement, yet he would spend the whole day batting and training. By his own admission, Sharma always looked up to him and still does for his hard work, dedication, and discipline.

Who knows? Dravid, the India coach, may now ask the selectors to have a fresh look at Sharma again post-IPL.