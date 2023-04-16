IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: GT set RR a target of 178

He may have got out but Abhinav Manohar dazzled! 🌟— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023
He may have got out but Abhinav Manohar dazzled! 🌟— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023
Watch his two cracking SIXES off Trent Boult 🎥 🔽 #TATAIPL | #GTvRR | @gujarat_titans
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/nvoo5Sl96y pic.twitter.com/x9BnHhpFRN
The Royals need 178in 20 overs to win
Sandeep to Rashid Khan, 1 run, OUT
David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma
Sandeep to Miller two boundaries. 175/5
Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa. Simple catch for Padikkal taking a few steps back from the edge of the circle at head height. End of over 19. 166/5.Rahul Tewatia next on the crease
Zampa to Manohar
Zampa to Miller. 160/4
Boult to Manohar. Two massive boundaries back to back. 154/4 at the end of over 18
Chahal to Miller.Flighted full and wide just inside the guideline, Miller shuffles across and winds up to clobber this over deep midwicket landing in the eighth row.
125/4 for 16 overs. Miller standing at 22 andManohar at 2
Sandeep to Gill, OUT.Shubman Gill c Buttler b Sandeep Sharma. 121/4.Abhinav Manohar on the crease next