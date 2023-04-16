English
    April 16, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

    IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: GT set RR a target of 178

    IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: Today's contest is not only a rematch of the 2022 IPL Final, but it's a clash of two teams who have maintained their form in the early going of the 2023 IPL as both teams are part of a four-way gridlock at the top of the table on six points. Follow live updates down below

    • IPL 2023 GT vs RR Live Updates: GT set RR a target of 178
      South African batter David Miller top-scored for GT with 46 of 30 balls.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 16, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

      Relive Abhinav's double hit to the crowd

    • April 16, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

      177/7 at the end of 20 overs

      The Royals need 178in 20 overs to win

    • April 16, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

      WICKET!

      Sandeep to Rashid Khan, 1 run, OUT

    • April 16, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

      WICKET! 

      David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma

    • April 16, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

      FOUR RUNS! AND ANOTHER!

      Sandeep to Miller two boundaries. 175/5

    • April 16, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

      WICKET! 

      Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa. Simple catch for Padikkal taking a few steps back from the edge of the circle at head height. End of over 19. 166/5.Rahul Tewatia next on the crease

    • April 16, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

      SIX RUNS! 

      Zampa to Manohar

    • April 16, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

      FOUR RUNS! 

      Zampa to Miller. 160/4

    • April 16, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST

      SIX RUNS! AND ANOTHER!

      Boult to Manohar. Two massive boundaries back to back. 154/4 at the end of over 18

    • April 16, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

      SIXER! 137/4 (17 overs)

      Chahal to Miller.Flighted full and wide just inside the guideline, Miller shuffles across and winds up to clobber this over deep midwicket landing in the eighth row.

    • April 16, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

      Economical over

      125/4 for 16 overs. Miller standing at 22 andManohar at 2

    • April 16, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

      WICKET!

      Sandeep to Gill, OUT.Shubman Gill c Buttler b Sandeep Sharma. 121/4.Abhinav Manohar on the crease next

