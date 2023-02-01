English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Gill hits maiden T20I ton as India beat New Zealand with biggest run margin in shortest format

    IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
    Shubman Gill

    Shubman Gill

    Shubman Gill smashed a whirlwind unbeaten maiden century in the shortest format as India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs, their biggest ever win in terms of runs, in the third and final T20 International to pocket the hard-fought series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

    India's second-highest margin of victory was a 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018.

    Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

    Riding on Gill's brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.