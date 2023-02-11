English
    Future of football: Project revamping sports grounds gives a boost to Goan football

    Fields of Dreams is a CSR project for revamping football grounds in Goa, so local children can access better facilities and get frequent exposure through competitions.

    Arun Janardhan
    February 11, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    There are already two fields developed by the project in Salvador Do Mundo, one of which is used by FC Goa’s first team that plays in the ISL. (Representational image: Emilio Garcia via Unsplash)

    Akshay Tandon moved to Goa to build sustainable communities, for a new type of real estate that integrates co-living rather than just private villas and pools. That was a future dream which he hoped to fulfil three years ago. But his last six years have been consumed by FC Goa, the football club he co-owns that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL).

    “We built out a professional team, structure and leadership across commercial, football, technical—all sides,” he said over three years ago. “It’s my job now to allow these leaders to find their own in the next few years. My time will go into seeing how we can diversify our skill sets, nurturing talent, running a club. We think there will be a huge amount of investment in developing athletes.”

    Tandon has bridged his various ideas, of sustainable communities, football and diversification with a new venture. Also the founder and non-executive chairman of the not-for-profit Forca Goa Foundation, Tandon has put some of those thoughts from three years ago into action. Earlier this week, Forca and Delta Corp., under their CSR (corporate social responsibility) project Fields of Dreams, opened up another of their revamped football grounds in Goa. The idea behind reviving existing football fields is to develop local infrastructure, allow children access to better facilities and give them frequent exposure to competitions.

    The St Anthony’s ground at Monte de Guirim, once a stony, dirt field—the remnants of which are still visible on the pitch’s edges—has been turned into a lush carpet of grass under the Fields of Dreams project. This will allow St Anthony’s roughly 1,400 students and children from the neighbouring villages to play on grass rather than risk injuries on uneven surfaces.