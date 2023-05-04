Erling Haaland sets Premier League record of 35 goals in a season

Erling Haaland broke the record by scoring a goal against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland set a new Premier League record of 35 goals in a season as the Manchester City striker took his tally in all competitions this campaign to 51 by scoring against West Ham United on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old moved beyond the 34 goals scored by Alan Shearer for Blackburn in 1994/95 and Andy Cole when at Newcastle a season earlier.

However, Haaland was still some way short of the all-time record for goals in an English top-flight season of 60 set by Everton legend Dixie Dean in 1927/28.

In his first season in English football, Haaland has rewritten the record books as City closed in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. He is the first player in the English top flight to score a half century of goals in all competitions since 1931.

Also read: Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for trip to Saudi without approval