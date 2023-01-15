Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic’s revenge, Rafael Nadal’s persistence

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International (week one), where he beat Sebastian Korda in the final on January 8 after getting past Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. (Image source: Twitter/NovakDjokovic @DjokerNole)

One can add the emotion of revenge to the Novak Djokovic story ahead of the Australian Open. It’s one of the ongoing narratives leading up to this Grand Slam, which starts January 16 at Melbourne, building up in momentum as it gets closer to the start date.

Djokovic had a rough 2022, with his troubles starting in Melbourne when the staunch anti-vaccine advocate was deported from Australia, after spending some time in an immigration detention centre. Public sentiment raged high against him, with accusations of lies and irresponsible behaviour making it appear like he may not return to the country for three years.

But 2023 has started differently for Djokovic in Australia. The past transgressions have not been forgotten but set aside. He was welcomed warmly enough at the Adelaide International (week one), where he beat Sebastian Korda in the final last Sunday (January 8) after getting past Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Even if a minor injury scare a few days ago at practice has dulled the gloss off his return a bit, Djokovic at the Australian Open is the story of the year’s first Grand Slam—again.

“The support I have been getting in the last 10 days was something that I don’t think I’ve experienced too many times in my life,” Djokovic had said after Sunday’s final.

That, combined with a survey reported by the Sydney Morning Herald that showed 30 percent of Australians supported him being allowed into the country, up from 14 percent last January, shows that Djokovic’s relationship with the country is on the mend.

Not that it makes a significant difference. For most of his career, he has played without much support, particularly when facing Rafael Nadal and the now-retired Roger Federer. That Djokovic has still managed to win 92 ATP Tour titles, playing on his own terms, says something about the 35-year-old’s mental strength.

The Australian Open has been his comfort zone—he has won here nine times. But a 10th title—and 22nd Grand Slam overall equalling Nadal’s record for the most in men’s singles—would have different connotations. It would feel like revenge, for the humiliation last year, and redemption.

“Because he was not allowed to play here last time, that will be added motivation,” former doubles player Todd Woodbridge told a few Indian newspapers last month. “Rafa (Nadal) won when Novak was not allowed to play. That too will be on his mind when he tries to reach the record of most number of Grand Slams won. I think he comes into the Australian Open as the favourite.”

While popular opinion pits Djokovic as the hot favourite—given that the top seed and defending champion Nadal has been battling injuries for some time and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is not playing here—there are others who feel that last year’s events would catch up with Djokovic emotionally. The Serbian admitted earlier this month that the events of last year “stays with you for, I guess, the rest of your life”.

Djokovic’s first round match is against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena but his first big test could come in the quarter-finals where he may run into 19th seed Nick Kyrgios. The Australian, besides home advantage, also has a better (2-1) head-to-head record against Djokovic, with his only loss coming at last year’s Wimbledon final. Besides, the two of them have had a rocky relationship, which has only now thawed, signs of which were seen at last year’s Wimbledon.

The attention on Djokovic does allow Nadal some space off the spotlight. He won the Australian Open quite unexpectedly last year, after coming off an injury break. Then, he won the French Open, which was a given considering his dominance on Paris’ clay courts. That took him ahead of the rest of the Grand Slam chasers, with 22 singles titles, giving his career a powerful surge. While Nadal may have been in and out of competitions due to his fitness, and his teary farewell to Federer in London last year may have suggested to some that he too was considering hanging up his boots, the Spaniard, seeded one at the Australian Open, remains Djokovic’s biggest challenger—or vice-versa.

The 36-year-old lost to Alex de Minaur and Cameron Norrie—both in three sets after leading 1-0—in the United Cup last week, which may not be an ideal lead up to the Australian Open.

“Every time that I am coming to a press conference it seems that I have to retire,” Nadal said, smiling, after the loss to Norrie, though his irritation at the question was obvious. “So, you are very, very interested in my retirement. I mean, that, for the moment, is not the case. When this day arrives, I’m gonna let you know, guys. Don’t keep going with the retirement (questions) because I’m going to keep playing tennis.”

Even as he chases his first win of 2023, Nadal is a different player in Grand Slams. He does not have an easy start, facing Jack Draper in the first round. The 21-year-old Draper, who climbed up the rankings in 2022 from No. 265 to the current No. 40, had competed in the Next Gen ATP Finals last year and will play Nadal for the first time.

Several younger players are waiting to become Grand Slam champions, like Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, among others. But the record-breaking champions Nadal and Djokovic still hold the key cards, remain the players to beat and every Grand Slam’s biggest stories.