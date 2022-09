Roger Federer called time on his legendary tennis career with a match alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on September 23. (Image credit: AFP)

The pair lost to the United States’ Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. (Image credit: AFP)

But what took precedence over the match itself was Federer’s emotional speech to the crowd. (Image credit: AFP)

“This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on,” the tennis legend was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. "I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great.” (Image credit: AFP)

Roger Federer’s father Robert Federer and wife Mirka Federer were there for his emotional career milestone. (Images: Twitter and AFP)

Rafael Nadal was in tears at Federer’s last match. "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” he said.