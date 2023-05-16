Arjun Tendulkar bitten by dog before big Mumbai Indians IPL game, memes follow

Arjun Tendulkar has been bitten by a dog on his hand which will delay his return to Mumbai Indians.

Arjun Tendulkar, the all-rounder of the Mumbai Indians, encountered an unexpected setback in his return to the team with a dog bite on his hand playing spoilsport. In a video shared by the Lucknow Super Giants on Twitter, a player from the opposing team can be seen inquiring how Tendulkar was.

Showing his bowling hand, the cricketer reveals that he had been bitten by a dog the day before the match. Not many details are known about how it happened as Tendulkar doesn’t reveal anything else and moves on to greet another player. Mumbai is playing against Lucknow at the Ekana Stadium today.



Mumbai se aaya humara dost. pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt

— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023



5 minutes before Arjun Tendulkar was bitten... pic.twitter.com/YqDIYhhZzT

— Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) May 16, 2023

#ArjunTendulkar To Dog:

Why dis u bite Arjun Tendulkar during IPL pic.twitter.com/oeq8K2Dxun — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) May 16, 2023

As this news circulated on social media, fans resorted to their creative prowess, expressing their concern and humour through a flurry of hilarious memes.Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has made a commendable start to his IPL journey this season. Despite limited opportunities to showcase his batting prowess, Tendulkar Junior has proven his mettle with the ball. In the four matches he has played so far, he has taken three wickets at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 9.35.

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill facing Arjun Tendulkar has social media in splits, sparks meme fest

Making his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun impressed with figures of 1/17 after bowling two overs. He further demonstrated his skill against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he claimed his maiden IPL wickets by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, in the subsequent clash against the Punjab Kings, Arjun endured a tough outing as he conceded 48 runs, including 31 runs in a single over.

With just two matches remaining, Mumbai Indians need to win at least one of them to secure a spot in the playoffs.