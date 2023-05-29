English
    IPL 2023: Anand Mahindra was asked who he’s supporting in GT-CSK final. His answer is...

    Even as fans waited for the final to start on Sunday, Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter as to which team he was supporting between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra

    Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter about who he was supporting in the IPL final on Sunday.

    The 2023 Indian Premier League final  between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad was moved to the reserve day after persistent heavy rain meant the game could not go ahead at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

    Even as fans waited for the final to start on Sunday, Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter that he believed in the talent of Titans star Shubman Gill but was a bigger fan of Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and hence, hoped the best team won the game.


    "I was asked which team I’m supporting in tonight’s #IPL2023Final Well, I’m a believer in Shubhman’s talents & would like to see them flower tonight BUT I’m a bigger fan of #MSDhoni & can’t help but hope for him to blaze a trail of glory tonight. So let the best team win," Mahindra wrote on Twitter on Sunday.


    The final will be played on reserve day on Monday and if rain washes out the tournament decider on the reserve day as well, then Gujarat Titans will be declared winners since they finished higher on the points table.

    Also read: IPL 2023 Final: Meme fest on Twitter as rain delays CSK vs GT summit clash

    first published: May 29, 2023 12:14 pm