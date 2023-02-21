English
    After IPL, Tata bags title rights for WPL

    A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years.

    February 21, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

    Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women's Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4.

    A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

    "The deal has been inked for five years," the source said.

    The first edition will be played in Mumbai at two venues, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

    The sale of media rights had fetched BCCI Rs 951 crore and the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore.

    At Rs 3.40 crore, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held earlier this month.

