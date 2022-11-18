Why Messi and Ronaldo deserve a Federer-like farewell at FIFA World Cup 2022

It is a picture that captures sports in all its human glory.

A sobbing Roger Federer holding the hand of rival Rafale Nadal who, too, struggles to control tears at a post-match farewell ceremony for the Swiss great. The tear-streaked faces of the two sporting legends, who were the toughest of the rivals and fought legendary battles on the tennis court, was a fitting closure to Federer’s illustrious career.

But such moments are rare in competitive sports. It is hard to imagine Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the same bench and sobbing as their run for the ultimate prize gets over in Qatar. In the rough and tumble of football, a Federer-Nadal redux looks unlikely.

As Messi and Ronaldo gear up for football’s biggest extravaganza in Qatar that commences November 20, fans, and even rivals, will be rooting for a memorable outing for these gods of the beautiful game.

Going to the World Cup 2022, it’s only fair that the age-defying football giants continue to be pivotal to the success of their teams. Ronaldo, 37, is still Portugal’s most reliable goal scorer and ‘the flea’ Messi, 35, is Argentina's key playmaker.

With 117 goals in 191 games, Ronaldo is Portugal's highest goal scorer and the player with the most goals in international football. He helped his national team win the Euros in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

Messi, too, leads Argentina’s goal tally. He has scored 91 goals in 165 matches for La Albiceleste. He powered his team to Copa America glory in 2021.

Not only for their national teams but the two have dominated football stadiums for most of the 21st century.

The Argentine attacker has scored a total of 786 goals in the 996 matches he has played so far. His Portuguese rival has netted a total of 818 goals in 1139 appearances.

Both these "walking pieces of art", as commentator Peter Drury puts it, have won every Ballon d’Or since 2007, barring twice. France's striker Karim Benzema is the current holder and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won it in 2018.

Their heroics on the ground week after week in the past decade are part of the sporting folklore.

Despite their glorious run, both men have not been able to help their countries win football’s biggest prize—another thread that ties the two, often bitter opponents, together.

And, time seems to be running out. Even the most ardent of their supporters would agree that the two are well past their prime and the FIFA World Cup 2022 could be the last major tournament of their storied careers.

Messi has made it clear that he will not be around for the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo has not been that categorical but that’s only obvious.

Both are eager to fight their last fight in Qatar before they hang up their boots. The task is arduous but the prize is ultimate football glory.

The fans are rejoicing in anticipation of a great spectacle as they two put on their national jerseys one last time. It’s time to celebrate the sheer joy they have brought us, giving us a taste of the sublime and telling us what excellence is all about.