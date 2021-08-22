MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

World Athletics U20 Championships: India's Shaili Singh clinches silver in women's long jump

Singh jumped 6.59m in the third attempt registering her best show in the event to bag the silver while Sweden's Maja Askag won gold with a jump of 6.60m. Ukraine's Mariia Horielova managed to settle with bronze by recording 6.50m.

Moneycontrol News
August 22, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
India's ace long jumper Shaili Singh clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships. Image source: ANI Twitter

India's ace long jumper Shaili Singh clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships. Image source: ANI Twitter

India's ace long jumper Shaili Singh clinched a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on August 22.

Singh jumped 6.59m in the third attempt registering her best show in the event to bag the silver while Sweden's Maja Askag won gold with a jump of 6.60m. Ukraine's Mariia Horielova managed to settle with bronze by recording 6.50m.

This was India's third medal in the showpiece event having already won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday and silver by Amit Khatri in the 10,000m racewalking event on Saturday.

Jumping first in the final, the Indian athlete registered an identical 6.34m in the first two attempts. Singh then made a huge improvement with a 6.59m in her 3rd jump. Wind assistance of +2.2m/s was registered along with that attempt but it took her to the top of the standings, going into the final three attempts.

Triple jump champion Maja Askag soon gave her personal best in the 4th attempt and moved into the lead with 6.60m. Meanwhile, Singh's 4th and 5th attempt was an X.

Close

Related stories

In her last attempt, the Indian didn't manage to better her 3rd attempt, as Swedish Maja Askag won gold by a mere difference of 1 cm.

Earlier on Friday, the 17-year-old jumped 6.40m in the third attempt to qualify for the finals in Group B. The Indian athlete topped the women's long jump qualifications. In the first and second attempts on Friday, Singh had recorded jumps of 6.34m and 5.98m respectively. The automatic qualification mark was 6.35m.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Shaili Singh #World Athletics U20 Championships
first published: Aug 22, 2021 10:48 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.