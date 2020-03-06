Women's T20 World Cup most-watched programme in sports genre in last two weeks

The Women's T20 World Cup has emerged as the most-watched programme in the sports genre in the last two weeks.

According to latest data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), the match between India and Bangladesh, that was played on February 24, recorded 1,571 impressions and currently stands at the top of the list of most watched programmes in week 8 — February 22 to 28.

Impressions are defined as the number of individuals of a target audience, averaged across minutes.

Along with the India-Bangladesh match, the match between India and New Zealand on February 27 recorded 1,186 impressions.

While the impressions are nowhere close to any of the men’s cricket matches, Women's T20 is still helping Star Sports maintain its vice-like grip in the sports channel category.

For two consecutive weeks, Star Sports 1 Hindi made it at the top amid all the sports channels by recording 96,536 and 49,263 impressions in week seven (February 15-21 ) and eight, respectively.

In week 7, the India-Australia match that was played on February 21 saw 2,373 impressions and was the most watched programme in the sports genre in that week.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will conclude on March 8 which also marks Women’s International Day. What is interesting is that it is India and Australia in the finals.

This is the first time India has reached the summit clash of Women’s T20 World Cup.