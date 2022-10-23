English
    'The King is back': Virat Kohli leads India to victory against Pakistan, Twitter erupts in celebrations

    Virat Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160. He made 82 out off 53 balls.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 23, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

    "The KING is back! Take a bow, Virat Kohli," tweeted the ICC. (Image credit: ICC/Twitter)


    Virat Kohli treated his fans to one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup as made an unbeaten knock of 82 and led India to victory against Pakistan by four wickets.

    In what turned out to be a thriller of a match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160. He made 82 out off 53 balls and Indian team's fans on Twitter welcomed their "king".

    "The KING is back! Take a bow, Virat Kohli," tweeted the ICC.

    And here's how Twitter erupted in celebrations:








    At the post match presentation, the Man of the Match thanked his fans for their support.

    "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words... The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," Virat Kohli said.

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #India #India vs Pakistan #Pakistan #T20 World Cup #Virat Kohli
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 06:08 pm
