'The King is back': Virat Kohli leads India to victory against Pakistan, Twitter erupts in celebrations

Virat Kohli treated his fans to one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup as made an unbeaten knock of 82 and led India to victory against Pakistan by four wickets.

In what turned out to be a thriller of a match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160. He made 82 out off 53 balls and Indian team's fans on Twitter welcomed their "king".

"The KING is back! Take a bow, Virat Kohli ," tweeted the ICC.

And here's how Twitter erupted in celebrations:



.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!

Keep it going. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022



Few months ago Virat Kohli wasn't in the T20 World Cup team for many and in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022, he proved that he is still the King pic.twitter.com/5mvwoOT6pG— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022



Virat Kohli - you're a freaking legend! 82* (53) - under all sorts of trouble, he gave India a hope and won the match. The King once again proven why he's the king. pic.twitter.com/IIq7HAbVoi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022



Virat Kohli. Chasing targets since ‘08. pic.twitter.com/SB2iuNRxHk— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 23, 2022



THE MAN. THE MYTH. THE LEGEND. THE ONE. THE ONLY. VIRAT KOHLI. pic.twitter.com/3Zhhhpi6jv — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 23, 2022



Virat Kohli you are the king— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

From Today, No one will compare Virat Kohli with any player. Please. That's my Tweet. He is the Greatest ever. — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 23, 2022

At the post match presentation, the Man of the Match thanked his fans for their support.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words... The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," Virat Kohli said.