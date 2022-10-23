English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    T20 World Cup: 'No clue how it happened' says Virat Kohli after helping India beat Pakistan

    "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation after treating fans to one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 23, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
    Thanking his fans, he added,

    Thanking his fans, he added, "The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support." (Image credit: @sachin_rt/Twitter)


    Virat Kohli said that he had no idea how he made 82 runs out off 53 balls, helping India win the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Pakistan lost the match by four wickets.

    "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words," Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation after treating fans to one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup.

    "From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts.... Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today I've always said Mohali was my best innings against Australia. I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. They are exactly the same innings but today, I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and how the situation was," Virat Kohli said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: 'The King is back': Virat Kohli leads India to victory against Pakistan, Twitter erupts in celebrations

    Thanking his fans, he added, "The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."

    In what turned out to be a thriller of a match, Kohli took up the responsibility of of hitting the big ones at a time when India was in trouble chasing 160. He made an unbeaten 82 out off 53 balls.

    Read more: Virat Kohli's most expressive moments from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #India #India vs Pakistan #Pakistan #T20 World Cup #Virat Kohli
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 06:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.