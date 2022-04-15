Viacom18 launches new sports broadcasting channel Sports18

Representative Image

Entertainment network Viacom18 on April 15 announced the launch of its new dedicated sports broadcasting channel Sports18, which will offer viewers premium sports content from across the globe, including live-action, magazine and highlights show.

The pay-TV channel, available in HD and SD, will be live from 6 pm on April 15 on all leading DTH service providers across the country. Viewers can watch premium sports content such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP & BWF events, the company stated in a press release.

Apart from premier picks from the world of football, basketball, tennis, cricket and badminton, the channel will provide access to programming covering international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

"We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies," says Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. "Sports18 will strive to be India’s most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content", he added.

Viewers can also continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Voot - Viacom18's video-on-demand platform and on JioTV.

Viacom18 is a joint venture of Network18 and ViacomCBS, which own 51 percent and 49 percent in the company, respectively.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes