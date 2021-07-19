MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics | US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19

The gymnast tested positive at the team's training camp in Inzai city, east of Tokyo.

AFP
July 19, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

A female US gymnast has tested positive for coronavirus at an Olympic training camp and another team member is self-isolating, a Japanese official said on Monday.

The name of the athlete, in the same team as superstar Simone Biles, has not been given but the official told AFP she was a teenager.

The gymnast tested positive at the team's training camp in Inzai city, east of Tokyo.

It comes after Tokyo's Olympic Village -- where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble" -- was hit by a fourth coronavirus case.

"We confirmed today that a teen athlete of the team has tested positive," said Kimiya Kosaku, an Inzai city official.

Close

"She has been isolated with no symptoms. The woman whose name is not disclosed arrived in Japan on July 15. Another athlete has been categorised as having close contact. She is also staying alone inside her room at their accommodation."

Kyodo News said the rest of the team had moved to the Olympic Village on Monday afternoon.

The delayed 2020 Games will finally get under way on Friday, in a near-empty Olympic Stadium with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
AFP
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Olympics 2020 #sport #Tokyo #World News
first published: Jul 19, 2021 04:52 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.