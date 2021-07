July 25, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics July 25 Live Updates: Indian shooters buckled under pressure for a second successive day as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to make the finals of the women's 10m air pistol event in the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. Both were appearing in the maiden Olympics and the pressure got the better of them in the crunch moments. The 19-year-old Manu, ranked number two in the world, was pegged back by a technical glitch involving her gun after an impressive start saw her take one of the places in the top eight. Read the full report here.