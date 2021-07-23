Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE | Archery: Pravin Jadhav moves up to 27th spot, Atanu Das slips to 30th after 54 shots in ranking round
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Games, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates: The COVID-hit Olympic Games is set to finally kick off on July 23, with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm as per Indian Standard Time. A total of target="_blank" rel=nofollow>20 Indian athletes from seven sports and six officials will participate in the Olympics opening ceremony as COVID-19 concerns and competitions lined up the next day led to a majority of the contingent deciding to stay away from the event. From hockey, only flag-bearer, men's team captain Manpreet Singh, will participate in the ceremony. The list of 20 attendees includes four paddlers, including Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal, and as many sailing team members. Lone fencer CA Bhavani Devi, gymnast Pranati Naik and swimmer Sajan Prakash besides as many as eight boxers will also be there. Apart from MC Mary Kom, who is also a flag-bearer alongside Manpreet, Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani, Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Ashish Kumar and Satish Kumar will participate in the ceremony. India is being represented by more than 125 athletes in the Games with the overall contingent size being 228, including officials, coaches, other support staff and alternate athletes in view of the COVID-19. Click here for Moneycontrol's complete coverage of Tokyo Games.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | The Tokyo Games were postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic which hasn't slowed down as much as the world would have wanted despite the advent of multiple vaccines.(Image: Reuters)
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | IOA ropes in Adani Group as sponsor
IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta, who is in Tokyo, announced the development. "We are Happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Adani Group to IOA for the Olympics since our last update to you on 16th July," Mehta tweeted.
"Adani has confirmed to us a good sponsorship association and support for future also," he added. The IOA had earlier entered into sponsorship deals with various private entities, including diary giant Amul, mobile gaming platform MPL Sports Foundation, JSW Sports among others. Read more here...
July 23, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Google celebrates the Summer Games with ‘biggest interactive’ doodle
Search engine Google hopped on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics trend on July 23 by unveiling what it called the ‘biggest interactive doodle game ever'. The doodle is featured on Google's main search page.
The anime-inspired doodle is similar to a 16-bit adventure game that can be played with different sporting competitions including table tennis, skateboarding, archery and shooting while moving around on an island. Players also have an option to choose either the Blue, Red, Yellow or Green teams, represented by different anime-inspired animals.
July 23, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Indian archers Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das at 27 and 28th position after 42 shots
After 42 out of the 72 arrows, Indian archers Atanu Das is at 28th place; Pravin Jadhav is at 27th position; Tarundeep Rai is at 45th place and South Korea's Je Deok Kim is leading with a score of 403.
July 23, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Naomi Osaka’s match pushed back a day
Naomi Osaka’s opening match in the Olympic tennis tournament has been pushed back from Saturday to Sunday. Organizers did not immediately provide a reason for the switch. They said only that the move came from the tournament referee. Osaka was originally scheduled to play 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the very first contest of the Games on center court Saturday morning.
One reason for the move could be that Osaka might have a role in the opening ceremony Friday night. That wouldn’t leave her much time to rest before a Saturday morning match. Osaka is returning to competition for the first time in nearly two months after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Men's Individual Ranking Round underway; South Korea leading
After 36 out of the 72 arrows, Indian archer Atanu Das has a score of 329; Pravin Jadhav has a score of 329; Tarundeep Rai has a score of 323. South Korea's Je Deok Kim is leading with a score of 345
July 23, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Russian Olympic archer loses consciousness in Tokyo heat
Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat. Coach Stanislav Popov says in comments via the Russian Olympic Committee that Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round Friday.
Popov says “she couldn’t stand it, a whole day in the heat” and adds that humidity made the problem worse. Temperatures in Tokyo were above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit.) The heat in Tokyo’s summer months already prompted organizers to move the marathons and race-walking events to the cooler city of Sapporo.
July 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra not to attend opening ceremony
Indian paddlers A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have decided against attending the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday as they open their mixed doubles campaign the following day. The names of both the players were there in the list of participants at the opening ceremony but as it turns out, it was an error on the part of the Indian officials who compiled the list. The Asian Games bronze-medallist play the mighty Chinese Taipei pairing of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching in the round of 16 match on Saturday.
The pair from Chinese Taipei is seeded third and is currently number one in world rankings. Instead of 20 athletes, 19 will be seen at the ceremony with tennis player Ankita Raina replacing the table tennis stars. Six officials will accompany them. Boxing great M C Mary Kom and Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be the flag-bearers at Japan National Stadium.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | List of the India athletes participating at Tokyo Olympics
A 228 member team from India will look to bag a few medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After bagging just two medals at the Rio Olympics, India will be looking to better that tally with quite a few medal hopes gunning this time in Tokyo.
India’s best Olympics in terms of medal tally has been the 2012 London Olympics where India bagged six medals – two silvers and four bronze. India last won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Abhinav Bindra won in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event. Here’s the list of the entire contingent that will be participating at the Tokyo Olympics.
Archery: India’s biggest medal hope lies in Deepika Kumari. She is also the current World number one. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Praveen Jadhav will be representing the men’s team.
Athletics: Commonwealth Games 2018 and Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw) is India’s best hope at winning an elusive medal in athletics. Shivpal Singh is the other contender in the same category. The other athletes from the men’s contingent include Amol Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi and Noah Nirmal Tom (4x400m Relay); Avinash Sable (300m Steeple Chase), MP Jabir (400m Hurdles), M Shreeshankar (Long Jump), Tejinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk).
The women’s contingent comprises Dutee Chand (100m & 200m), Kamalpreet Kaur & Seema Antil Punia (Discus Throw), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) and Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk).
India will also be fielding a team for the 4x400 Mixed Relay comprising of Sarthak Bambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | My performance was good as well as bad, says archer Deepika Kumari on finishing 9th in ranking round
"I feel my performance was good as well as bad...it was in between I would say," Deepika Kumari said. On her slip-up in the final six sets, she said: "I don't know why it was like that; I was trying to control my shots so that I could play better. Kumari finished ninth in the women's individual ranking round to secure an easy first-round clash in the main event as the country's Olympic campaign kickstarted at the Yumenoshima Park here on Friday. The world No.1 finished with 663 points, while 20-year-old Korean prodigy An San (680) topped the qualification round with an Olympic record score of 680.
July 23, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | Olympic map changed after Ukraine protests
A map on the Olympic website has been changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula. The map is part of a Cheer Zone feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games.
Late Thursday the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders. On Friday morning, there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainian embassy in Japan tells the Associated Press in an e-mail that we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected. (AP)