Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE | Archery: Pravin Jadhav moves up to 27th spot, Atanu Das slips to 30th after 54 shots in ranking round

July 23, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates | List of the India athletes participating at Tokyo Olympics

A 228 member team from India will look to bag a few medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After bagging just two medals at the Rio Olympics, India will be looking to better that tally with quite a few medal hopes gunning this time in Tokyo.

India’s best Olympics in terms of medal tally has been the 2012 London Olympics where India bagged six medals – two silvers and four bronze. India last won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Abhinav Bindra won in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event. Here’s the list of the entire contingent that will be participating at the Tokyo Olympics.

Archery: India’s biggest medal hope lies in Deepika Kumari. She is also the current World number one. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Praveen Jadhav will be representing the men’s team.

Athletics: Commonwealth Games 2018 and Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw) is India’s best hope at winning an elusive medal in athletics. Shivpal Singh is the other contender in the same category. The other athletes from the men’s contingent include Amol Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi and Noah Nirmal Tom (4x400m Relay); Avinash Sable (300m Steeple Chase), MP Jabir (400m Hurdles), M Shreeshankar (Long Jump), Tejinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk) and Gurpreet Singh (50km Walk).

The women’s contingent comprises Dutee Chand (100m & 200m), Kamalpreet Kaur & Seema Antil Punia (Discus Throw), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) and Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami (20km Walk).

India will also be fielding a team for the 4x400 Mixed Relay comprising of Sarthak Bambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanlakshmi Sekhar.

