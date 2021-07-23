MARKET NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020 begins; here're some stunning images from Opening Ceremony

With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started on July 23. It began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic. Games, which was halted by the global coronavirus outbreak, began under heavy restriction amid the pandemic. Take a sneak peek inside the opening ceremony.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)
Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2020 Tokyo Olympics views from Shibuya Sky observation deck. (Image: AP)
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and others stand during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)
Officials raise the flag of Japan during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
The cauldron sits near a stage during the opening ceremony in an empty Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Image: AP)
ASctors perform during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo.
Tags: #Olympic Games 2020 #Olympics 2020 #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony #Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
first published: Jul 23, 2021 05:26 pm

