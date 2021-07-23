Tokyo Olympics 2020 begins; here're some stunning images from Opening Ceremony
With a blaze of indigo and white fireworks lighting the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started on July 23. It began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic. Games, which was halted by the global coronavirus outbreak, began under heavy restriction amid the pandemic. Take a sneak peek inside the opening ceremony.