Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Where to watch, timing and everything you need to know

The unveiled statues of Miraitowa (left) and Someity, the officials mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games (Image: Photo by Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/AFP)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 are set to officially kick off with an opening ceremony on July 23. The affair will be low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic with just 950 people - including only around 15 global leaders - set to attend. Spectators have been barred from most Olympic events as COVID-19 cases surge in the Japanese capital.

A total of 20 Indian athletes and six officials from seven sports will participate in the Olympics opening ceremony as COVID-19 concerns and competitions lined up the next day led to a majority of the athletes deciding to stay away from the event.

Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and boxing legend MC Mary Kom will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony.

Among other countries, Great Britain will have no more than 30 athletes taking part in the ceremony due to COVID-19 fears. Team GB has a total of 376 athletes in fray.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE Updates

When will Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony begin?

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 8 pm (Japan time). That's 4.30 pm Indian Standard Time on July 23.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony in India?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be broadcast live on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will have Hindi commentary.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony online?

Viewers will be able to stream the ceremony on SonyLiv from 4.30 pm.

Sports Minister to watch Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his deputy, Nisith Pramanik, will watch the opening ceremony of the 32nd Olympics from New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on July 23.

They will be joined by former athletes and celebrities from all walks of life in cheering the Indian contingent that will participate in the event in Tokyo.

Among those expected to join the ministers at the National Stadium are Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Madhya Pradesh's Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

India is being represented by its largest-ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, which also includes the highest female representation of 56 sportspersons.