Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 | July 26 | India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

It is Day 4 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021! After a rather disappointing Day for India after their performance in Shooting, Day 4 looks promising as Mary Kom, Manika Batra and Sharath Achanta will be in action. Here is all you need to know about the full schedule of the Indian contingent and how to watch.

Hot to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live in India?

TV: Sony TEN 1 (HD/SD), Sony TEN 2 (HD/SD) (English)

Sony TEN 3 (HD/SD) (Hindi)

Doordarshan

Live Stream : SonyLIV

Archery

Event: Men’s Team

Round: 1/8 Eliminations

Time: 6:00 am

Opponent: Kazakhstan

Badminton

Event: Men’s Badminton Doubles

Round: Group Stage

Time: 9:10 am

Indian contestants: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty

Opponents: Marcus Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)

Boxing

Event: Men’s Middleweight

Round: Round of 32

Time: 3:06 pm

Indian contestant: Ashish Kumar

Opponent: Tuoheta Erbieke (China)

Fencing

Event: Women’s Individual Sabre

Round: Table of 64

Time: 5:30 am

Indian contestant: C.A. Bhavani Devi

Opponent: Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia)

Hockey

Event: Women’s Hockey

Round: Pool A Match

Time: 5:45 pm

Opponents: Germany

Sailing

Event: Laser

Round: Opening Series

Time: 8:35 am & 9:50 am

Indian contestant: V. Saravanan

Event: Laser Radial

Round: Opening Series

Time: 11:05 am & 12:20 pm

Indian contestant: N. Kumanan

Shooting

Event: Men’s Skeet

Round: Qualification

Time: 6:30 am

Indian contestants: A.V.S. Bajwa & M.A. Khan

Swimming

Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly

Round: Heats

Time: 3:50 pm

Indian contestant: Sajan Prakash

Table Tennis

Event: Men’s Table Tennis Singles

Round: Round 2

Time: 6:30 am

Indian contestant: Sharath Achanta

Opponent: Tiago Apolonia (Portugal)

Event: Women’s Table Tennis Singles

Round 2

Time: 8:30 am

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu (Portugal)

Round 3

Time: 1:00 pm

Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria)

Tennis

Event: Men’s Tennis Singles

Round: Second Round

Time: 07:30 am

Indian contestants: Sumit Nagal

Opponent: Daniel Medvedev (ROC)