Tokyo Olympics 2020 | BCCI awards gold winner Neeraj Chopra with cash reward of Rs 1 crore

Neeraj Chopra won India a historic gold medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

After Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal win at Tokyo 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on August 7 announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for the star javelin thrower.

Along with Chopra, all the other 6 medallists at Tokyo Olympics have also been rewarded with cash prizes, announced Jay Shah. He said the athletes have made India proud by finishing on the podium in the Tokyo Olympics

Athletes Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya who have won silver medals in the Games will get Rs 50 lakh each from BCCI.

The governing body of cricket will give Rs 25 lakh each to bronze medal winners- shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Also, the Indian men's hockey team will get Rs 1.25 crore for their sensational show which saw them claiming a medal after 41 years in the sport.