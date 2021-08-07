MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 | BCCI awards gold winner Neeraj Chopra with cash reward of Rs 1 crore

Along with Chopra, all the other 6 medallists at Tokyo Olympics have also been rewarded with cash prizes, announced Jay Shah.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 09:54 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra won India a historic gold medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won India a historic gold medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics


After Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal win at Tokyo 2020, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on August 7 announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for the star javelin thrower.

Along with Chopra, all the other 6 medallists at Tokyo Olympics have also been rewarded with cash prizes, announced Jay Shah. He said the athletes have made India proud by finishing on the podium in the Tokyo Olympics

Athletes Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya who have won silver medals in the Games will get Rs 50 lakh each from BCCI.

The governing body of cricket will give Rs 25 lakh each to bronze medal winners- shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Also, the Indian men's hockey team will get Rs 1.25 crore for their sensational show which saw them claiming a medal after 41 years in the sport.

 

Neeraj Chopra created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BCCI #India #Neeraj Chopra #Sports #Tokyo 2020 #Tokyo Olympics
first published: Aug 7, 2021 09:53 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.