Pro Kabaddi League: Tender open for new media rights, Mashal Sports invites bids

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which is expected to take place in June this year, has invited tender for media rights for a period of five years.

Sports management firm Mashal Sports is set to conduct an open market media rights e- auction for five seasons from season 8 to 12 of PKL which will be held during 2021 – 2025.

The tender document for PKL media rights auction is available for purchase from February 25 to March 12 this year.

Bidders can register themselves on the tender portal (www.pklmediaauction.com) and can purchase Invitation to Tender (ITT) for Rs 2,50,000 plus taxes for those who are in India. Bidders from outside India can purchase the ITT for $3,500 plus taxes.

“We are confident that the upcoming PKL media rights auction will enable the league to grow to a new level, for a renewed and stronger engagement with sports fans and consumers, and further grow the sport of kabaddi," said Anupam Goswami, CEO - Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League.

He added that he is proud that PKL will be the first league outside cricket to auction its media rights.

Mashal Sports has introduced four categories for prospective bidders.

The first package includes global television rights; rest of the world digital rights; sponsorship rights – on-air and on-ground (including title sponsorship); audio rights; film rights; fixed media rights; clip rights; footage rights and public exhibition rights. Under this package, the rights holder will also have the obligation to produce the world feed.

The second package consists of India digital rights; mobile activation rights; inflight/on-board rights and virtual reality rights.

The third package covers gaming rights which includes rights to operate a fantasy league; create, produce or offer mobile, computer or console games, e-sport and other kabaddi games and the last package includes consolidated rights package that is all media rights offered under the first three packages.