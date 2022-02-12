TATA IPL Auction 2022: A sneak peak at auction war chest of 10 franchises

Ahead of the IPL bidding wars that start on February 12 at 11 am, we take a look at what is left in the purses of the teams for the mega auction after the announcement of retentions in November.

To be sure, for retention and player auction, a budget of Rs 90 crore was allotted to each IPL team.

Moreover, a maximum of four players were allowed to be retained by the franchises. The two new teams – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow SuperGiants franchises – whose inclusion has made the 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league a 10-team affair can pick three players ahead of the auction.

So, here’s a sneak peek at the auction kitties of the teams, from the smallest to the biggest purses:

This is the amount left in the purse of the team after it made the expensive retention of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant at Rs 16 crore, kept Axar Patel for Rs 12 crore, Prithvi Shaw for Rs 7.5 crore and Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.5 crore.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the most expensive retention for the defending champion CSK at Rs 16 crore. The team has retained three others: skipper MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

This much remains after the team retained four players: captain Rohit Sharma being the most expensive pick at Rs 16 crore. Jasprit Bumrah was retained for Rs 12 crore, Suryakumar Yadav Rs 8 crore and Kieron Pollard Rs 6 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crore

This team is also left with the same sum for auctions after it decided to keep four players: Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

This new team has chosen Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Pandya will be captain.

This is the amount remaining in the auction warchest after the team retained only three players against the cap of four: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 cr), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 cr) and Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 cr).

This is the other new team in IPL this year which has picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi for its side.

The team chose to keep Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 4 crore, India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crore and overseas player Jos Buttler for Rs 10 crore.

The franchise was left with the second biggest sum for the auctions after it retained Kane Williamson for Rs 14 crore, Abdul Samad for Rs 4 crore and Umran Malik for Rs 4 crore.

The team made only two retentions – Arshdeep Singh for Rs 4 crore and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 14 crore – leaving it with the largest warchest for the auctions.