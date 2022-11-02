English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide weather improves as India set to face Bangladesh

    India will be going up against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval today and in a sigh of relief, it has not rained since the morning in the city.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 02, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    Adelaide Oval, located in Adelaide, South Australia, has hosted cricket matches for over 150 years. This sports ground has a capacity of 53,500. (Image credit: adelaideoval/Facebook)

    Adelaide Oval, located in Adelaide, South Australia, has hosted cricket matches for over 150 years. This sports ground has a capacity of 53,500. (Image credit: adelaideoval/Facebook)

    India will be going up against Bangladesh in a crucial match of the T20 World Cup 2022 today and while the fate of the match was under a dark cloud, quite literally, due to a rain threat, it seems like it might not play spoilsport after all.

    The Men in Blue will be playing at the Adelaide Oval today and in a sigh of relief, it has not rained since the morning in the Australian city and although the weather is predicted to be fairly cold, there has been no sign of a downpour.

    Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted a 50 per cent chance of rain, most likely this evening. The match begins at 1:30 pm IST, which is around 6.30 pm in Adelaide.

    Also read: India vs Bangladesh under rain threat?

    At this T20 World Cup, rain has played a big part in pretty much every single game with as many as five matches affected by the weather. There have been three complete washouts without a single ball being bowled, one no-result, and one game where England lost by the DLS method after the clouds opened up during its chase of Ireland's target.

    Close

    Related stories

    While a washout is highly unlikely today, more so after the current weather update, both teams would be preparing for any eventuality, especially during the match by keeping an eye on the DLS par scores every over.

    India is coming up for the match against neighbouring Bangladesh after their first defeat against South Africa by five wickets on October 30. The match today is key as all teams race towards a spot in the semi-finals.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adelaide Oval #Adelaide weather #India vs Bangladesh #T20 World Cup #T20 World Cup 2022
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 11:18 am