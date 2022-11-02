T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide weather improves as India set to face Bangladesh

Adelaide Oval, located in Adelaide, South Australia, has hosted cricket matches for over 150 years. This sports ground has a capacity of 53,500. (Image credit: adelaideoval/Facebook)

India will be going up against Bangladesh in a crucial match of the T20 World Cup 2022 today and while the fate of the match was under a dark cloud, quite literally, due to a rain threat, it seems like it might not play spoilsport after all.

The Men in Blue will be playing at the Adelaide Oval today and in a sigh of relief, it has not rained since the morning in the Australian city and although the weather is predicted to be fairly cold, there has been no sign of a downpour.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has also predicted a 50 per cent chance of rain, most likely this evening. The match begins at 1:30 pm IST, which is around 6.30 pm in Adelaide.

At this T20 World Cup, rain has played a big part in pretty much every single game with as many as five matches affected by the weather. There have been three complete washouts without a single ball being bowled, one no-result, and one game where England lost by the DLS method after the clouds opened up during its chase of Ireland's target.

While a washout is highly unlikely today, more so after the current weather update, both teams would be preparing for any eventuality, especially during the match by keeping an eye on the DLS par scores every over.

India is coming up for the match against neighbouring Bangladesh after their first defeat against South Africa by five wickets on October 30. The match today is key as all teams race towards a spot in the semi-finals.