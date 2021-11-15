T20 World Cup 2021 | Australia, the Novak Djokovic of cricket

Australia captain Aaron Finch celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 14. REUTERS/Hamad Mohammed.

Relentless. Steely. Not always the crowd favourite. Australia, newly crowned World T20 champs, are the Novak Djokovic of cricket. Djokovic is the Australia of tennis.

A few days ago in Paris, Djokovic played his first tournament after his loss against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. That defeat had been tumultuous for Djokovic. It had prevented him from becoming the first man to win the calendar Grand Slam since 1969. But it had also earned him, finally, the appreciation of the masses. They chanted his name, and at one stage in the match the great Serb broke down, sobbing into his towel.

It seemed that Djokovic would take long to recover from the draining experience. But in Paris, he took the title, beating none other than Medvedev in the final. The event wasn’t a major like the US Open, but Djokovic made a statement by winning it against his biggest current rival. It also helped him finish the year as world No.1 for a record seventh year.

Likewise with Australia. Prior to the T20 World Cup, their performance had been ordinary. They had lost five consecutive T20 series, including against Bangladesh. But cometh the hour, cometh the kangaroo. In the semis, set a challenging target by Pakistan, Australia held firm to emerge victorious. What was impressive, a coaching clinic for students of sport or human behaviour, was the body language and approach of the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade. On the front foot, backing themselves, charging for singles. No apprehension, no indecisiveness.

It was a similar pattern in the final against New Zealand. Much of the support was for the Black Caps, like it usually is for Djokovic’s opponents. Batting second, Australia once again attacked the target instead of being daunted by it, or by the occasion. Just as Djokovic is at his most dangerous at the biggest of stages, and is never out of a match regardless of how well his opponent starts.

Their game aside, Australia and Djokovic have both taken the fitness aspect to a new level in their respective disciplines. In cricket, Australia were among the early adopters of modern training methods. When Justin Langer took over as coach in 2018, fitness was one of his stated objectives.

"To me it is really clear. You need good athletes,” Langer had said in his opening address to the team.

The workouts could be long or short and intense. Like in all sports cricketers too use GPS technology and it is estimated that a player who scores around 90 in a limited overs game runs nearly 10 km during the innings. It’s about the same for a fast bowler bowling a 10 over spell.

When Australia were trying the GPS system, one of the players tracked was David Warner. When he scored 109 in a 50 over game against South Africa in 2016, he ran 12.6 km.

Earlier this year, Warner was called out for insufficient fitness by commentators such as Adam Gilchrist. But at the World Cup, he was sharp.

It is evident a lot of gym work is behind the back bent for a 150 kmph delivery, a sharp single, or a mighty six sent into the stands. The same is the cause for Djokovic’s legendary flexibility and speed around the court that inspire Spiderman memes on him. Djokovic combines yoga with gym and court training that make him nimble yet strong.

Contrary to their image, it is not true that Djokovic or Australia are incapable of finesse. Djokovic plays a number of ‘feel’ shots and is a fine volleyer. Australia have produced players with an aesthetically appealing game such as Greg Chappell and Mark Waugh. There was artistry, too, in the sheer amount of things Shane Warne could do with the ball, as well as in the potent minimalism of Glenn McGrath.

But largely it is their mental and physical fortitude, and their ruthless efficiency, day after day, year after year, that binds Australia and Djokovic. Is it a surprise that Djokovic’s most successful Slam, which he has won nine times, is the Australian Open?