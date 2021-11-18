Sony Pictures Networks acquires broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has once again bagged the media rights of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Returning as broadcast partner for the second edition of LPL, the network has signed an agreement with the IPG Group, the official franchise and broadcast holder of LPL.

The agreement between Sony Pictures Networks India and the IPG Group includes the television and digital transmission of the LPL, which is set to be played between December 5 to December 23.

Lanka Premier League matches will be telecast live between Sony Six and Sony Ten 2 channels, along with livestreaming on over the top (OTT) platform SonyLIV.

"The appetite for cricket in India is huge. With the onboarding of Lanka Premier League, we want to provide our viewers with some high-energy T20 cricket throughout December," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

He added that the inclusion of top international cricketers like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis among others is contributing to the growth and popularity of the LPL.

The league will witness a host of cricketing stars such as former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan and former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi. The competition will also see Sri Lanka T20 stars such as Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga showing their mettle.

The inaugural edition of the LPL, which was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020, reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets.

The matches saw 155 million people tuning in to catch live action on TV. And on social media, it achieved a reach of 218 million.

Sponsors enjoyed a media visibility of $54.5 million and title sponsor MY11Circle enjoyed a return on investment (ROI) of 9.85x, the broadcaster said.

Winner of the first edition of LPL - Jaffna Stallions - tops the valuation chart with $3.98 million, followed by Galle Gladiators at $3.82 million, Dambulla Viikings (now Dambulla Giants) at $3.54 million, Colombo Kings at $3.44 million and Kandy Tuskers at $3.19 million.