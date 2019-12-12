App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia to host first-ever women's golf tournament in March 2020

The Ladies European Tour (LET) event will be staged in collaboration with Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation and will carry a winning purse of $1 million.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Saudi Arabia will host its first ever golf tournament for women from March 19-22 next year at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, with 108 professionals set to participate.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) event will be staged in collaboration with Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation and will carry a winning purse of $1 million.

"I'm incredibly excited by this announcement and it is an honour for the Tour to be part of history in bringing the first-ever professional women's golf event to Saudi Arabia," LET CEO Alexandra Armas said in a statement.

Close

"Confirmation of adding Saudi Arabia to our schedule for 2020 is an exciting prospect... and having seen the quality of the event staging for the Saudi International, I am sure this will be a fantastic experience for our players."

related news

A number of golfers have been roped in as ambassadors to promote the sport in the country, including Britain's Carly Booth, Amy Boulden and Rachel Drummond, and Sweden's Camilla Lennarth and Isabella Deilert.

Women's rights are a contentious issue in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's most gender-segregated nations.

The country has some of the world's strictest social rules but has been gradually chipping away at a guardianship system which requires all women to have a male relative's approval for important decisions.

This week Saudi Arabia announced it was ending entrances to restaurants segregated by sex.

The inaugural Saudi International men's event was held earlier this year with four of the world's five top-ranked golfers taking part after they were lured by lavish appearance fees for the European Tour's first event in the country.

However, golfers including former world number ones Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have turned down offers to compete at next year's tournament, with the Northern Irishman citing Saudi Arabia's human rights issues.

Amnesty International describes the Saudi regime's human rights records as "heinous".

The country has looked to host several sporting events in the past few years and last week played host to the heavyweight boxing title rematch where Britain's Anthony Joshua beat Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #golf #Saudi Arabia #Sports #Women

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.